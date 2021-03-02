All news

Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market Research Report 2021

Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market Research Report 2021

Probiotics are the friendliest types of bacteria and take up residence in our body from the day we are born. Probiotics are live micro-organisms which, when administrated in adequate amounts, confer a health benefit on the host. While the traditional delivery vehicle for probiotics was fresh dairy products, they are now found in many varieties of food, beverages, dietary supplements and healthcare products. In this report, the probiotic dietary supplement are counted, which include Nutrition Supplements, Food Supplements, Infant Formula, Other type probiotic dietary supplement.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Probiotic Dietary Supplement in Indonesia, including the following market information:
Indonesia Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Indonesia Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Indonesia Probiotic Dietary Supplement Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market 2019 (%)
The global Probiotic Dietary Supplement market was valued at 3315.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4405.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. While the Probiotic Dietary Supplement market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Probiotic Dietary Supplement manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Probiotic Dietary Supplement production and consumption in Indonesia
Total Market by Segment:
Indonesia Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Indonesia Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Powder Stick Pack
Capsule
Tablet
Probiotic Drops

Indonesia Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Indonesia Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Pharmacy
Supermarkets
Online Stores
Hospitals and Clinics
Direct Sales

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Indonesia Probiotic Dietary Supplement Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
BioGaia
Probi AB
i-Health
Winclove
Probiotics International Ltd (Protexin)

[email protected]

