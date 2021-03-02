Rice Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Rice is the seed of the grass species Oryza sativa (Asian rice) or Oryza glaberrima (African rice). As a cereal grain, it is the most widely consumed staple food for a large part of the world’s human population, especially in Asia.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rice in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Rice Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Rice Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

South Korea Rice Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Rice Market 2019 (%)

The global Rice market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Rice market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rice manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Rice production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Rice Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

South Korea Rice Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Basmati Rice

Jasmine Rice

Long Grain Rice

Others

South Korea Rice Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

South Korea Rice Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Household

Food Services

Food Industry

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Rice Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Rice Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Rice Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total South Korea Rice Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Asia Golden Rice

Capital Rice Group

Thanasan Group

Ake Rice Mill Co., Ltd

Alobha

Kohinoor

Lal Qilla

Daawat

ADM Rice

American Rice

Gulf Rice Milling, Inc

REI Agro Ltd

KRBL Ltd

Kohinoor Foods Ltd

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rice Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Rice Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Rice Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Rice Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Rice Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Rice Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rice Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Rice Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Rice Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Rice Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Rice Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rice Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Rice Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rice Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Rice Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rice Companies

….continued

