Rice Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Rice is the seed of the grass species Oryza sativa (Asian rice) or Oryza glaberrima (African rice). As a cereal grain, it is the most widely consumed staple food for a large part of the world’s human population, especially in Asia.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rice in India, including the following market information:
India Rice Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
India Rice Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
India Rice Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in India Rice Market 2019 (%)
The global Rice market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Rice market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rice manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Rice production and consumption in India
Total Market by Segment:

India Rice Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
India Rice Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Basmati Rice
Jasmine Rice
Long Grain Rice
Others

India Rice Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
India Rice Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Household
Food Services
Food Industry

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Rice Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Rice Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)
Total India Rice Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total India Rice Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Asia Golden Rice

Capital Rice Group
Thanasan Group
Ake Rice Mill Co., Ltd
Alobha
Kohinoor
Lal Qilla
Daawat
ADM Rice
American Rice
Gulf Rice Milling, Inc
REI Agro Ltd
KRBL Ltd
Kohinoor Foods Ltd

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rice Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 India Rice Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Rice Overall Market Size
2.1 India Rice Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 India Rice Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 India Rice Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rice Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top India Rice Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 India Rice Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 India Rice Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 India Rice Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rice Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 India Manufacturers Rice Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rice Players in India
3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Rice Companies
3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rice Companies

….continued

