Roofing Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global roofing market was valued at $92,942.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $132,775.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027. The roofing includes bituminous roofing, metal roofing, tile roofing, and plastic & RCC roofing. The roof is the covering on the uppermost part of a building, which protects the building from heat, rain, and other atmospheric conditions.

Factors such as rise in construction industry, rapid urbanization, and technological innovations drive the growth of the market. In addition, urban population is projected to rise by 2050, thereby fueling the market growth in near future. Furthermore, surge in standard of living, particularly in the developing countries empowers re-roofing construction projects. Rise in air pollution and loss of biodiversity and urban heat island are the factors that make way for green roof technology to decrease environmental degradation.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR910

The global roofing market is classified into material type, type, application, and region. By material type, the market is segmented into bituminous roofing, metal roofing, tile roofing, and others. By application, the market is categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial. By type, the market is bifurcated into flat roof and slope roof.

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the analysis period due to growth in urbanization and increase in infrastructure investments.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

Key companies profiled in the report include Atlas Roofing Corporation, Duro-Last, Inc., BASF SE, 3M Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Owens Corning, Standard Industries Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., and Sika AG.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging roofing market trends and dynamics.

– In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

– Extensive analysis of the roofing market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

– A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– The global roofing market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

– The key market players within roofing market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the roofing industry.

GLOBAL ROOFING MARKET SEGMENTS

BY MATERIAL TYPE

– Bituminous Roofing

– Metal Roofing

– Tile Roofing

– Others (RCC & Plastics)

BY TYPE

– Flat Roof

– Slope Roof

BY APPLICATION

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR910

KEY PLAYERS

– Owens Corning

– Brass Monier Building Group

– Etex

– Saint-Gobain

– Wienerberger AG

– Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.

– Atlas Roofing Corporation

– Duro-Last, Inc.

– Carlisle