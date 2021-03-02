All news

Silicon Powder By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2020

Silica fume, also known as micro silica, is an ultrafine powder collected as a by-product of the silicon and ferrosilicon alloy production. Silica fume is an ultrafine material with spherical particles less than μm in diameter, the average being about 0.15 μm. So it also called the ultrafine silica fume.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicon Powder in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Silicon Powder Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Silicon Powder Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Malaysia Silicon Powder Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Silicon Powder Market 2019 (%)

The global Silicon Powder market was valued at 226.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Silicon Powder market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Silicon Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Silicon Powder production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Silicon Powder Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Malaysia Silicon Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Densified Silica Fume

Semi Densified Silica Fume

Undensified Silica Fume

Malaysia Silicon Powder Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Malaysia Silicon Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Concrete

Refractory

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Silicon Powder Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Silicon Powder Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Silicon Powder Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Malaysia Silicon Powder Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Ferroglobe

Elkem(Blue Star)

Erdos Metallurgy

Linyuan Micro-Silica Fume

WINITOOR

All Minmetal International

East Lansing Technology

Wuhan Mewreach

DowDuPont

Finnfjord

Lixinyuan Microsilica

QingHai WuTong

Blue Star

Sichuan Langtian

RW Silicium GmbH

Wacker

CCMA

Fesil

Washington Mills

Jinyi Silicon Materials

Renhe

Elkon Products

Simcoa Operations

OFZ, a.s.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Silicon Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Silicon Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Silicon Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Silicon Powder Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Silicon Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Silicon Powder Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

 

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Silicon Powder Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Silicon Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Silicon Powder Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Silicon Powder Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia Silicon Powder Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicon Powder Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Silicon Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon Powder Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Silicon Powder Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon Powder Companies

 

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Silicon Powder Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Densified Silica Fume

4.1.3 Semi Densified Silica Fume

4.1.4 Undensified Silica Fume

4.2 By Type – Malaysia Silicon Powder Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Silicon Powder Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Silicon Powder Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Silicon Powder Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Malaysia Silicon Powder Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Silicon Powder Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Silicon Powder Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Silicon Powder Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Malaysia Silicon Powder Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Silicon Powder Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Concrete

5.1.3 Refractory

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – Malaysia Silicon Powder Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Malaysia Silicon Powder Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Malaysia Silicon Powder Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Malaysia Silicon Powder Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Malaysia Silicon Powder Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Malaysia Silicon Powder Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Malaysia Silicon Powder Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Malaysia Silicon Powder Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Malaysia Silicon Powder Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

…continued

 

