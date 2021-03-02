All news

Sleepwear Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Sleepwear is a comfortable apparel that is usually worn indoors and at the time of sleep. These apparel are made of light material with high breathability, which aids in sound sleep. Various types of sleepwear are available for men, women, and kids such as t-shirts, nighty, camisole, and shorts. Sleepwear are more common among women, and women are more likely to invest in these clothing, due to increase in trend of night fashion and lounge fashion. The sleepwear market is expected to witness high growth rate owing to surge in adoption of nightwear among the global populace. The global sleepwear market was valued at $10,495.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $18,694.8 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.7% from 2020 to 2027. The women segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $8,197.6 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $14,823.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

The primary factor that boosts the growth of the global sleepwear market is increase in disposable income of people all around the world. Moreover, rise in adoption of luxury clothing such as gowns and camisoles contributes toward the growth of the market. Furthermore, expansion of sales channel and improvement in living standards of people coupled with increase in influence of western fashion in Asian countries have boosted the growth of the market globally. However, presence of counterfeit products with low quality fabric and build quality act as the major restraint for the market. On the contrary, rise in influence of social media and video logging, improvements in fabric quality along with increase in their promotion are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for expansion of the global market.

The global sleepwear market is segmented into end user, distribution channel, and region. By end user, the market is classified into men, women, and kids. By distribution channel, it is differentiated into online hypermarket/supermarket, discount stores, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The prominent players analyzed in this report include L Brands Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AERIE), Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International, Inc., Triumph International Holding GmBH., Hanky Panky Ltd., PVH CORPORATION, MAS Holdings Ltd., and the Chantelle Group.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019-2027.
– Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and supplier’s tenable stakeholder’s make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
– In-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.
– The major countries in each region are mapped according their revenue contribution the industry.
– The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the sleepwear industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

– By End user

o Men,
o Women
o Kids

– By Distribution Channel

o Online
o Hypermarket/Supermarket
o Discount Stores
o Others

– By Region

o North America
– U.S.
– Canada
– Mexico
Europe
– Germany
– UK
– France
– Italy
– Spain
– Rest of Europe
o Asia-Pacific
– China
– India
– Japan
– South Korea
– Australia
– Rest of Asia-Pacific
o LAMEA
– Brazil
– South Africa
– Rest of LAMEA

