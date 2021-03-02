All news

Stainless Steel Sink Market in Indonesia By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country Forecast 2020-2026

Stainless Steel Sink is a sink, the principal raw material of which is stainless cold-rolled steel coils, such as typically series 300 stainless steel.

Stainless steel sinks are commonly used in residential and non-residential installations including in kitchens, bathrooms, utility and laundry rooms. Stainless steel sinks are available in a variety of shapes and configurations. They may have single or multiple bowls, and may be under mount, top mount, or designed as work tops.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Stainless Steel Sink in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Stainless Steel Sink Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Stainless Steel Sink Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Indonesia Stainless Steel Sink Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Stainless Steel Sink Market 2019 (%)

The global Stainless Steel Sink market was valued at 1340.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1446.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period. While the Stainless Steel Sink market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Stainless Steel Sink manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Stainless Steel Sink production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Stainless Steel Sink Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Indonesia Stainless Steel Sink Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

304#Stainless Steel Sink

202#Stainless Steel Sink

201#Stainless Steel Sink

Indonesia Stainless Steel Sink Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Indonesia Stainless Steel Sink Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential Kitchens

Commercial Kitchens

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Stainless Steel Sink Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Stainless Steel Sink Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Stainless Steel Sink Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Indonesia Stainless Steel Sink Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Franke

Elkay

Moen

Kohler

Reginox

Teka

Blanco

Dongpeng Holding

Sonata

Delta

Da long

Conlin

Oulin

Dongyuan

Primy

Mor-ning

Codesn

