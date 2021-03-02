Sugar-Based Excipients Market Forecast, Sales Revenue, Comprehensive Research Study, Demand, Growth, Segmentation and Key Companies

The global sugar-based excipients market is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 1.38 Billion in 2027, growing at a rate of CAGR of 4.5% from USD 982.08 Million in 2019.
Increasing use of co-processed excipients to enhance the dissolution, bioavailability, and solubility of recently developed active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), rapid increase in the global generics market owing to the patent expiration of the many blockbuster drugs, and increasing development of orally disintegrating tablets (ODTs) are expected to propel the expansion of this market. However, stringent regulatory requirements resulting in a shortage of FDA-approved manufacturing sites can hinder their market growth to a particular extent.
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Sugar-Based Excipients industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
DFE Pharma, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland Inc., Roquette Group, The Lubrizol Corporation, Associated British Foods PLC, Cargill, Inc., Colorcon Inc., FMC Corporation, and Meggle AG.
Segmentation Analysis
The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.
Sugar-Based Excipients market segmentation by types of, the report covers-
- Actual Sugars
- Sugar Alcohols
- Artificial Sweeteners
Sugar-Based Excipients market segmentation by applications of the, the report covers the following uses-
- Powders/Granules
- Direct Compression Sugars
- Crystals, Syrups
Sugar-Based Excipients market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
The Sugar-Based Excipients Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:
What is the growth rate of the Sugar-Based Excipients market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Sugar-Based Excipients industry by 2027?
What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Sugar-Based Excipients market?
Who are the prominent players operating in the Sugar-Based Excipients market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?
What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Sugar-Based Excipients industry over the forecast period?
Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?
