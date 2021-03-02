Thionyl Chloride Market is Booming Worldwide, Latest Study Reveal for the forecast 2020 – 2030

Thionyl chloride is a volatile colourless inorganic compound characterised by an acrid odour. Thionyl chloride is toxic in nature and reacts with water to produce toxic gases. It differs from sulfuryl chloride in that it is the source of chloride ions, whereas sulfuryl chloride is the source of chlorine ions. This compound has long shelf life. It is used as a chlorinating agent in organic synthesis and as a co-reactant in chlorosulphonations and sulphonations. It is also used in the preparation of carboxylic acid derivative, amides or ester, anhydrides, alkyl chlorides, fatty acid chlorides, etc. Moreover, thionyl chloride is used in the lithium thionyl chloride battery. Thionyl chloride acts as a cathode, whereas the lithium acts as anode in lithium thionyl chloride battery.

Based on applications, pharmaceutical industry is expected to dominate the global thionyl chloride market during the forecast period. However, pesticide industry is projected to witness significant growth in near future.

Thionyl Chloride Market: Dynamics

Increasing preference for thionyl chloride over other reagents such as phosphorus pentachloride is expected to drive the growth of the global thionyl chloride market. The by-products of thionyl chloride are in gaseous state and this tends to ease the purification process of the product. Thionyl chloride is used as a catalyst in the production of pesticides. The increasing demand for pesticides across the globe is further expected to fuel the demand for thionyl chloride during the forecast period. Thionyl chloride is also used in the manufacturing of viscose dye pigments, which is generally used in the dye industry. This is projected to escalate the demand for thionyl chloride during the forecast period.

One of the major factors restricting the growth of the thionyl chloride market is its high reactivity with water and air. This makes the storage of thionyl chloride difficult, which in turn is expected to restrain the growth of the thionyl chloride market in near future. Thionyl chloride is also a skin and respiratory irritant. The production of thionyl chloride is continuously monitored by CWC (Chemical Weapon Convention) due to its high potential to be used as a chemical weapon. Several stringent regulations are imposed for the limited usage of the thionyl chloride, owing to its toxic effects and this is further expected to hamper the growth of the global thionyl chloride market.

Request Report [email protected]https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4601

Thionyl Chloride Market: Segmentation

The global thionyl chloride market can be segmented on the basis of product type and applications. On the basis of grades, the global thionyl chloride market can be segmented into pharmaceuticals grade, and technical grade. On the basis of end use industry, the market can be segmented into pharmaceuticals industry, agrichemicals, dyes & pigments, and organic synthesis.

Thionyl Chloride Market: Regional Outlook

Based on regions, North America is expected to be the dominant region in the global thionyl chloride market. Asia Pacific is expected to be a promising revenue generating region of thionyl chloride and is projected to grow at a significant rate in near future. China is projected to be the prominent revenue generating country in Asia Pacific region in thionyl chloride market. Europe is expected to witness relatively slower growth during the forecast period. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to witness moderate growth in the global thionyl chloride market during the forecast period.

Thionyl Chloride Market: Market Participants

Some of the prominent players identified in the global thionyl chloride market are as mentioned below:

Lanxess AG

Transpek Industries Ltd.

Angene International Limited

CABB Group

Aurora Fine Chemicals LLC

Shandong Kaisheng New Materials Co. Ltd.

Shandon Jinyimeng Group Co. Ltd.

Jiangxi Selon Industrial Co. Ltd.

Shandong Kaisheng New Materials Co. Ltd.

Hubei Chuyuan Group Company

Sigma Aldrich Co. LLC

ChemTik

Hangzhou Trylead Chemical Technology

For any queries linked with the report, ask an [email protected]https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-4601

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type of product and applications.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Buy [email protected]https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/4601

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com