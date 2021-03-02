Translucent Concrete Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global translucent concrete market industry accounted for $2,469.7 thousand in 2019 and is expected to reach $21,022.8 thousand by 2027, registering a CAGR of 39.9% from 2020 to 2027. Translucent concrete or light transmitting concrete are the same things known by two different names in the market due to their physical property of allowing the light to transfer through them. Light optical materials such as optical fibers are embedded in the concrete. The light needs to be transmitted though the entire concrete block from one end to the other. Therefore, the optical fiber that is supposed to carry the light from one end to another has to be embedded throughout the length of the concrete panel. Thus, resulting in the passage of the light, through the optical fibers, that falls on the concrete surface either from inside or outside depending upon the application of the concrete panel.

The primary materials required to manufacture translucent concrete are optical fibers and fine concrete. Thousands of filaments of optical fibers are embedded into concrete to transmit light. Optical fibers allow maximum light to pass through them when tiny slits are placed on top of each other. Thus, the optical fibers in the concrete act as slits and carry maximum light across the concrete panel. The fine concrete is generally made of cement and fine sand. The concrete mixture is made of fine materials only and does not contain any coarse aggregate. Thin layers of the concrete are poured into the mold and between each layer a fine layer of optical fiber is infused. Thinner layer of concrete allows more amount of light to pass through it. The concrete is poured into the mold and the optical fibers are embedded as per the desired path of the light to flow to form a design or pattern at the other end. After solidifying and completely drying, the concrete is cut into pieces of desired size to form panels or blocks with standard cutting tools and is thereafter used to build walls, facades, partition walls, and roofs.

Region wise, the translucent concrete market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, Denmark Italy and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2019, Europe was the highest contributor to the translucent concrete market share and is anticipated to secure the leading position during the forecast period, due to rise in awareness of conservation of energy consumption.

Competition Analysis

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major players in the translucent concrete market, such as Dupont Lightstone, Fapinex LLC, Glass Block Technology Limited, HeidelbergCement AG (Italcementi SpA), Josef Loacker GmbH (LUCCON GmbH), LCT GesmbH, Litracon Ltd., Lucem GmbH, Pan-United Corporation Ltd. and UNStudio are provided in this report. As per current scenario, the translucent concrete market share is very less due to its high cost, lack of information and insufficient marketing of translucent material. However, companies that manufacture translucent concrete market their products to various architectural & construction firms and other end users over various geographical regions.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

o Walls

o Roofing

o Flooring

By End User

o Residential

o Non-residential

By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Germany

– UK

– Denmark

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– South Korea

– India

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Key Players

– Dupont Lightstone

– Fapinex LLC

– Glass Block Technology Limited

– HeidelbergCement AG (Italcementi SpA)

– Josef Loacker GmbH (LUCCON GmbH)

– LCT GesmbH

– Litracon Ltd.

– Lucem Gmbh

– Pan-United Corporation Ltd.

– UNStudio