U.S. Mobile Phone Accessories Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Americans are increasingly connected with the digital world with the help of smartphones and other mobile devices. In addition, adoption of traditional broadband services has slowed down in recent years, as a larger share of American population utilizes mobile phone data as their primary means for internet access.

The Organization of Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) stated that relatively Americans have better standards of living, low unemployment rate, and higher disposable income that allow the citizens to opt for value-added services and buy high-end products. Due to these factors, high-end accessories such as wireless headphones, smart watches, battery cases, and protective cases are widely purchased along with the smartphones.

The factors such as rise in adoption of smartphones, growth in use of smart mobile phone accessories, advancements in on the go devices and wireless attachment, and advancement in gaming accessories drive the growth of the avalanche photodiode market. However, surge in penetration of counterfeit products restraints the growth of the U.S. mobile phone accessories market. Further, technological advancements in imaging and photographic accessories creates lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The U.S mobile phone accessories market is segmented on the basis of product type. Based on product type, the market is segmented into headphones, battery, battery case, speakers, power bank, chargers, screen protection, and protective case.

The key market players profiled in the report include Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, BYD Company Ltd., Energizer Holdings, Inc., Jvckenwood Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Plantronics, Inc, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, and Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & CO. KG. The key players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and others to increase their foothold in the market.

U.S. MOBILE PHONE ACCESSORIES MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

– Headphones

– Speakers

– Battery

– Power Bank

– Battery Case

– Chargers

– Protective Case

– Screen Protection

– Smartwatch

– Fitness Bands

– Memory Card

– AR & VR Headsets

– Mount/Stand

– Pop Socket

Key Companies

– APPLE INC.

– BOSE CORPORATION.

– BYD COMPANY LTD

– ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC

– JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION

– PANASONIC CORPORATION.

– PLANTRONICS, INC

– SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.

– SONY CORPORATION

– SENNHEISER ELECTRONIC GmbH & CO. KG