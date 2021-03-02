All news

Water Sports Gear Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global water sports gear market was valued at $43.2 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $55.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027. Water sports gears are set of clothes & tools that are worn by a person during performing watersports activities such as swimming, snorkeling, rafting, scuba diving, boating, and others. These water sports gears increase efficiency of water sports enthusiast as well as provide protection while performing any watersport activities. These gears include wetsuits, dry suits, safety helmets, swim watch, wrist dive computer, swim mask & goggles, and others. Moreover, these water sports gears are easily available in the market through various distribution channels including franchise store, online stores, supermarkets/hypermarket, specialty stores, and others. The continuous growth of online stores is expected to drive the growth of the water sports gear market in terms of value sales during the forecast period.

Water sports gear such as safety helmet, life jackets, buoyancy control device (BCD), dive computers, and others protect water sports participants from getting injured; thereby, driving the market growth. Moreover, increase in number of water sport enthusiast further fuels the growth of the market. Furthermore, various initiatives taken by the government of various countries to promote watersports and water tourism in their respective countries also propel the growth of the market. However, low penetration of water sport gear in developing region is expected to hamper the growth of the water sports gear market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, continuous innovation and rapid growth of online retail platform is anticipated to offer immense opportunity for the growth of the water sports gear market in terms of value sales during the forecast period.

The global water sports equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, age group, distribution channel, and region. By product type, it is classified into watersports clothes, swim fins, swim mask & goggles, BCD (buoyancy control device), watches, life jackets, safety helmets, and others. By age group, it is divided into kids, adults, and geriatric. Based on distribution channel, the market is segregated into specialty store, franchise store, online store, supermarket/hypermarket, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Cressi S.p.A., Aqua Lung International, JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC., Tabata Co., Ltd., Mares S.p.A, Beuchat, O’Brien, Oneill, Puma and Speedo International.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Product Type
o Watersports Clothes
o Swim Fins
o Swim Mask & Goggles
o BCD (Buoyancy Control Device)
o Watches
o Life Jackets
o Safety Helmets
o Others

– By Age Group
o Kids
o Adult
o Geriatric

– By Distribution Channel
o Specialty Store
o Franchise Store
o Online Store
o Supermarket/Hypermarket
o Others

– By Region
o North America
– U.S.
– Canada
– Mexico
o Europe
– Germany
– France
– UK
– Italy
– Spain
– Rest of Europe
o Asia-Pacific
– China
– Japan
– India
– Australia
– South Korea
– Rest of Asia-Pacific
o LAMEA
– Brazil
– UAE
– South Africa
– Rest of LAMEA

