Antiphospholipid Syndrome Pipeline Insights 2021 by DelveInsight

Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) is an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system misguidedly creates antibodies that make one’s blood substantially more likely to clot. It is also known as Hughes syndrome or lupus anticoagulant syndrome. Those with APS make abnormal proteins known as antiphospholipid autoantibodies (aPL) in the blood. This causes blood to flow improperly and can prompt to dangerous clotting in arteries and veins, problems for a developing fetus, and pregnancy miscarriage.

Antiphospholipid Syndrome Pipeline analysis across different stages of development (Phase I, II, and III), different emerging trends and comparative analysis of Antiphospholipid Syndrome Pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, key competitors, launch date along with product development activities.

Antiphospholipid Syndrome Pipeline

APS can be subdivided into three forms, namely primary antiphospholipid syndrome, secondary antiphospholipid syndrome, and catastrophic antiphospholipid syndrome. These aPL affect the normal clotting process and can lead to several other diseases. For instance, aPL can be associated with heart attacks in young people without any known cardiac risk factors, whereas, for pregnant women, aPL can lead to early and late miscarriage and pre-eclampsia. It is noteworthy to mention that women are more affected by APS than men.

Antiphospholipid Syndrome Symptoms

Commonly observed signs and symptoms of APS includes repeated miscarriages or stillbirths, stroke, blood clots in the legs (DVT), transient ischemic attack (TIA), or rashes. In certain cases, some people might have APS antibodies, but no signs or symptoms. These people are also at an increased risk for APS. In such cases, APS symptoms (for example blood clots) can be triggered by smoking, prolonged bed rest, pregnancy and the postpartum period, birth control pills, hormone therapy, cancer, and kidney disease

Antiphospholipid Syndrome Treatment

Apart from gender, other risk factors for APS are Immune system disorders, Infections, family history, and certain medications. Significantly, affected individuals are strongly encouraged to avoid or reduce risk factors that increase the risk of a blood clot forming.

The diagnosis of APS is made based upon a thorough clinical evaluation, a detailed patient history, identification of characteristic physical findings (at least one blood clot or clinical finding), and a variety of tests including simple blood tests. The most common blood tests used to detect antiphospholipid antibodies are anticardiolipin antibody immunoassays, anti-beta-2-glycoprotein antibody immunoassays, and lupus anticoagulant tests. Currently, there is no cure for APS, however, standard initial treatment involves a combination of blood-thinning medications. The most common are heparin and warfarin. Heparin is fast-acting and delivered via injections.

Antiphospholipid Syndrome Report Scope

The Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.

It comprises of detailed profiles of Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details

Detailed Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS).

Table of content

Report Introduction Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Current Treatment Patterns Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective Antiphospholipid Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Late Stage Products (Phase-III) Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Mid Stage Products (Phase-II) Early Stage Products (Phase-I) Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products Inactive Products Dormant Products Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Discontinued Products Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Product Profiles Antiphospholipid Syndrome Key Companies Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Key Products Dormant and Discontinued Products Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Unmet Needs Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Future Perspectives Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Analyst Review Appendix Report Methodology

What are the report highlights?

A better understanding of disease pathogenesis contributing to the development of novel therapeutics for Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS).

In the coming years, the Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics that are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

A detailed portfolio of major pharma players who are involved in fueling the Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) treatment market. Several potential therapies for Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) are under investigation. With the expected launch of these emerging therapies, it is expected that there will be a significant impact on the Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) market size in the coming years.

Our in-depth analysis of the pipeline assets (in early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the treatment of Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)) includes therapeutic assessment and comparative analysis. This will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the research and development activities

