Automotive Conformal Coatings Market Newer segments of application 2030

Conformal coating is a polymeric film applied on printed circuit boards through brushing, spraying, dispensing and dip coating. They are used to protect the PCBs from environmental effects such as rust or corrosion, chemicals, moisture etc. It can be used to reduce the formation of whiskers too. Conformal coatings help in providing insulation, eliminate complex enclosures, performance degradation due to environmental affects etc.Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=7262

The global automotive conformal market is expected to have a significant growth in 2021, over 2020. The growth is driven by increase in electronics requirement in vehicles and technological advancements worldwide.

Growing Popularity of Electric Vehicles

Increasing air pollution is a global concern and steps are being taken to reduce it. For instance, government in various countries are investing in electric vehicles. The need of protecting the electronic components of Electric vehicle will grow as per its increasing sales, thus driving the conformal coatings market. The sensors (used for GPS, detecting harmful gases, etc.), automotive ECUs, PCBs used for proper engine functioning and safety system require conformal coating for protection against challenging temperature and adverse conditions.

High Cost of Maintenance

Care needs to be taken while selecting the coating material for PCBs as some coatings are easily removed and some of them are complex to remove. For instance, Silicone coatings cannot be removed properly as there is no solvent for removing it thus it can cause contamination on PCB. Thus, difficulty in removal process and high cost of repairing if contaminated are the leading causes that may inhibit the growth.

Automotive Conformal Coatings Market- Competitive Landscape

Key players in the automotive conformal sector include:

Dow (US)

Electrolube (UK)

H.B. Fuller (US)

Chase Corporation (US)

Henkel (Germany)

CSL Silicones

Dymax

Dawn Tech

Conins Pune

CHT Group

Paratronix

Peters Group

Shin- Etsu Chemical

Altana AG

Recent developments in the sector are

DOW, a US based company introduced DOWSIL CC-8030 UV and moisture Dual Cure Conformal Coating in 2020. This new conformal coating provides safety, sustainability and health in cost effective way through automated spraying and fast UV curing. It also helps in stress and thermal cycling protection.

Electrolube, the global market leader in electrochemical solutions in Jan 2020 launched an innovative range of UV conformal coatings, thermal management solutions. These UV conformal coatings enables immediate board- handling with a full cure guaranteed within 6-12 hours due to the chemical secondary cure mechanism.

H.B. Fuller in 2020 launched the next generation adhesives with Full care 8220 to stop the usage of elastic materials by non-woven hygiene industry. This non- woven adhesive can be a replacement for plastic diapers for kids complaining leakage and blowouts.

Automotive Conformal Coatings Market- Regional Outlook

Asia pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market for automotive conformal coatings owing to the increasing consumer electronics segment in China, Taiwan, Japan, etc. Further, government in various countries have issued guidelines regarding environmental safety inclining the customers towards electric vehicles. Features in automotive electric vehicles such as LED DRL, power windows, rear parking sensors, etc. are some of the advantages that act as drivers for the market.

Growing demand for advanced electronics among people is helping North America for being the second largest market for conformal coatings and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=7262

Automotive Conformal Coatings Market- Segmentation

Based on Type

Silicone

Urethane

Parylene

Acrylic

Epoxy

Based on Component

ECU

PCB

Sensors

Battery Casing

LED

Infotainment System

Based on Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Based on EV Type

BEV

PHEV/HEV

Based on Application

Brush Coating

Dipping

Spray Coating

Selective Coating

Vapor Deposition

Based on Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World

1) What are the key marketing trends for growth in the business?

Innovation, research and development, product launches are the key strategies for the growth of business.

2) What is the impact of covid-19 on conformal coatings market?

The decline in demand and production during the pandemic affected the market globally. However, increasing demand safe and comfortable vehicles is driving the market globally.

3) Which electronic component is expected to be the fastest growing segment?

It is estimated that electric car will have around 200-250 sensors for automotive work. Thus, sensors are expected to drive electronics market as well as conformal coating market.

4) What are prominent players for key growth?

DOW, H.B. Fuller, Henkel, Electrolube, Chase Corporation are the key players focussing on innovations, mergers, collaborations and acquisitions for take their leading position in the market.

5) Which region is projected to be growing during the forecast period?

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share in the automotive conformal market due to rapid demand for luxurious and comfortable electric cars.

Buy this report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/checkout?rep_id=7262<ype=S

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050