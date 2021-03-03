Autonomous Bus Door System Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

A self-driving bus is a robotic vehicle designed to travel between destinations without a human operator. They combine sensors and software to control, navigate, and drive the vehicle. This vehicle uses LiDAR and RADAR and several other sensors for its operations. Bus door system is a hinged piece or object that allows entry/exit of the passengers. Many companies are developing these door systems in innovative manner. For instance, Schaltbau Holding offers smart door systems/intelligent door systems for self-driving shuttle buses and other vehicle concepts. There is a wide range of products of bus door systems. Electric inward swinging doors, pneumatic inward swinging doors, pneumatic outward swinging doors are a few examples of these systems.

The autonomous bus door system market is driven by factors such as improved safety coupled with the reduction in traffic congestion, rise of connected infrastructure, and increase in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission vehicles. However, high manufacturing cost and data management challenges restrict the market growth. Moreover, development of smart cities and supportive government regulations create lucrative growth opportunities for the market expansion.

The global autonomous bus door system market is segmented based on bus type, door type, mechanism, level of automation, propulsion type, component, and region. By bus type, the market is segmented into shuttle bus, city bus, intercity bus, coach, and BRT bus. Based on door type, the market is segmented into conventional doors, folding doors, sliding plug doors, coach doors, and inward gliding doors. Moreover, pneumatic and electric mechanisms are covered in the report. Level 4 and Level 5 are considered under level of automation segment. Based on propulsion type, the market is bifurcated into ICE, and electric. Further, the components segment consists of hardware, software as well as solutions. The hardware segment is sub-segmented into actuators, door controls, door panels, seals, door accessories, and others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA) including country-level analysis for each region.

The major companies profiled in the autonomous bus door system market include Bode Sud S.p.A., Vapor Bus International, Circle Bus Door Systems Co., Ltd., KBT GmbH, Masats LLC, PSV Transport Systems Ltd., Shavo Norgren (India) Pvt. Ltd., Transport Door Solutions Ltd., Ventura Systems CV, and Schaltbau Holding AG.

The report also covers company profiles of the players such as AV Volvo, Continental AG, Volkswagen AG, Tesla, Scania AB, Daimler AG, Proterra, Hyundai Motor Company, Hino Motors, Ltd., and Navya, which are operating in the global self-driving bus market. (Market size covers revenue generated by all players in the autonomous bus door system market).

