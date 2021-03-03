All news

B2C e-commerce Market Research 2020-2026: Applications, Type, Deployment, Organization Size, Verticals Forecast

Global B2C e-commerce Research Report 2020 to 2026 presents an in-depth assessment of the B2C e-commerce including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, B2C e-commerce, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies.
 
Global Industrial aspects of B2C e-commerce Sales Market 2021-2026:
 
The B2C e-commerce Market report considers the major factors accountable for driving the growth of the B2C e-commerce Industry, in addition to the key barriers and challenges. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. Moreover, the study offers an analysis of the latest events such as technological advancements and product launches and their consequences on the global B2C e-commerce market.
 
In addition, the report provides insight into the main drivers of market demand and strategies of suppliers. Key players are profiled, and their market shares in the global B2C e-commerce market are discussed. And this report covers the historical situation, present status, and the future prospects of the global B2C e-commerce market.

B2C e-commerce Market Report Includes:

  • Data tables
  • Overview of global B2C e-commerce market
  • Detailed key players analysis across regions
  • Analyses of global market trends, with historical data, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
  • Insights into regulatory and environmental developments
  • Information on the supply and demand scenario and evaluation of technological and investment opportunities in the B2C e-commerce market
  • Profiles of major players in the industry

B2C e-commerce Market: Key Players Segment Analysis:

  • Amazon
  • Walmart
  • Rakuten Inc
  • Aliexpress.com
  • Alibaba.com
  • Ebay
  • JD.com
  • Flipkart
  • Lazada
  • OLX Inc.

B2C e-commerce Market: Product Type Segment Analysis:

  • B2C Retailers
  • Classifieds

B2C e-commerce Market: Application Segment Analysis:

  • Automotive
  • Beauty & Personal Care
  • Books & Stationery, Consumer Electronics
  • Clothing & Footwear
  • Home Décor
  • Industrial & Science
  • Sports & Leisure
  • Travel & Tourism

B2C e-commerce Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Consumption Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2016-2026):

  • North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
  • Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

B2C e-commerce Market Research Objectives:

  • To study and analyze the global B2C e-commerce consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2026.
  • To understand the structure of the B2C e-commerce market by identifying its various subsegments.
  • Focuses on the key global B2C e-commerce manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.
  • To analyze B2C e-commerce with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
  • To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
  • To project the consumption of B2C e-commerce submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
  • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
  • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Significance of the report which makes it worth buying:

  • A broad and precise understanding of B2C e-commerce Industry is offered in the segmented form based on product types, applications, and regions
  • B2C e-commerce Industry Drivers and challenges affecting the industry growth are presented in this report
  • Planning the business strategies and factors leading to the market development
  • Evaluating the market competition and planning the business strategies accordingly
  • Understanding B2C e-commerce Industry business plans, policies, technological advancements and company profiles of top players.

