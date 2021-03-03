Banana Powder Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

Banana considered as one of the world’s most significant fresh fruit commodity and highly consumed fruit across the globe. There are various process to make powder from banana such as freeze dried, spray dried, sun-dry, tray dried, drum, and vacuum. Increasing bakery products such as cakes, pastry, shakes, and others are fueling the growth of the market. Additionally, rising demand from the pharmaceutical sector as banana helps in reducing the risk of asthma, lowering blood pressure, cancer protection and others have been supplementing the overall growth of the market. However, banana powder comes with extra calories that lead to unwanted weight gain and continuous fluctuation in raw material costs are reasons responsible for limiting the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing the production of green bananas and the rising demand for natural ingredients in baby food can be considered an opportunity for the market.

Latest released the research study on Global Banana Powder Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Banana Powder Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Banana Powder. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Mevive International Food Ingredients (India), Safety Foods Pvt Ltd (India), Taj Agro International (India), Vinayak Ingredients (India), Shree Biotech (India), Naturalin Bio-Resources Co. Ltd (China), Santosh Food Products (India), Chiquita Brands International, Inc (United States), Guangxi ENDU High-Tech (China), Perennial Lifesciences Private Limited , Qingdao Xinmeixiang Foods (China).

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Banana Flavor from Food Industry

Rising Demand for a gluten-free product due to Health Awareness

Increasing Production of Bakery Products

Increasing Demand for Natural Anti-Diarrheal from Health Care Sector

Market Trend

Rising Demand for Banana Food Products as Banana Helps in Reducing the Risk of Asthma, Lowering Blood Pressure, Cancer Protection, and others

Restraints

Banana Powder Comes with Extra Calories that Lead to Unwanted Weight Gain

Challenges

Continuously Fluctuation in Raw Material Costs

The Global Banana Powder Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Food and Beverage (Infant Food, Bakery Products, Seasonings, Puffed Food), Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Others), Moisture Level (Less than or Equal to 6%, Less than or Equal to 8%), Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales (Convenience store, Specialty store, E-retailer), Process Type (Freeze Dried, Spray Dried, Sun-dry, Others (Tray dried, drum, vacuum))

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Banana Powder Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



