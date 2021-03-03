Bidets Market Key Drivers, Challenges, Growth and Opportunities -2029

Bidets Market: Outlook

The bidets market may experience a hike in the growth rate across the forecast period of 2019-2029 on the account of the escalating demand for bidets around the globe. The global geriatric population is increasing and so is the need for bidets for providing maximum comfort. This aspect may bring exponential growth for the bidets market throughout the forecast period.

Bidets are used for cleaning intimate parts and are generally floor mounted or wall mounted. Based on type, the bidets market can be classified into electronic and non-electronic bidet. On the basis of features, the bidets market can be segmented into self-cleaning nozzle, enema wash, nozzle sterilization, air deodorizer, and others.

This bidets market report analyzes diverse factors influencing the growth rate. Some major parameters such as key trends, competitive landscape, and the regional outlook of the bidets market have been thoroughly studied and covered in this report. Market stakeholders can greatly benefit from this deeply scrutinized report on the bidets market Furthermore, this report also sees the bidets market through the lens of the COVID-19 outbreak, thus giving a complete idea of the present market scenario.

Bidets Market: Competitive Scenario

The bidets market is hybrid with local and international players in fray for acquiring the top position. The players are involved in a neck-to-neck competition through new product launches and attractive marketing strategies. The players in the bidets market are focusing more on developing smart bidets laced with the latest technologies to provide more convenience to the consumer.

The manufacturers in the bidets market are involved in mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their foothold. This aspect eventually proves to be a prominent growth generator for the bidets market. The players of the bidets market invest heavily in research and development activities to introduce cost-effective products with upgraded technological features. Some key participants of the bidets market are Toshiba Corp., Villeroy & Boch AG, Duravit AG, Roca Sanitario SA, Kohler Co., Panasonic Corp., and LIXIL Group Corp.

COVID-19 Pandemic: Boon or Bane for Bidets Market?

The SARS-CoV-2 outbreak has disrupted the economies of various countries across the world. It has also brought considerable loss to diverse businesses. The bidets market is not an exception as production facilities and manufacturing units had been shut to contain the virus. This aspect has minimally affected the bidets market. Nevertheless, to revive the economy, many countries are introducing lockdown relaxations.

On the flip side, the demand for bidets has been seeing an increase in sales across western countries. The lockdown implementations have led to panic buying of toilet papers. The hoarding of toilet papers has led to individuals looking for other alternatives. A considerable populace is switching to bidets as a feasible option. This aspect has led to the skyrocketing demand for bidets. Hence, the COVID-19 pandemic may bring substantial growth for the bidets market and lead the players to explore untapped regions.

Bidets Market: Key Trends

Individuals are inclining toward buying smart bidets with features like remote control, inbuilt night light, and dryer. Other features that are attracting considerable attention from the consumers are water temperature control, elongated seats, and different wash styles such as turbo, feminine, and posterior. Such developments may bring good growth for the bidets market. Non-electric bidets are also bringing great growth opportunities for the bidets market.

Bidets Market: Regional Dimensions

The bidets market can be geographically segmented into North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. North America may record a good growth rate across the forecast period due to a large populace looking for alternatives to toilet paper. Asia Pacific may hold a large market share across the forecast period due to the growing demand for conventional bidets.

