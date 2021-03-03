BK virus Infection Market Insights and Market Forecast by DelveInsight

All news Energy News Space

DelveInsight has launched a new report on BK virus Infection Market

BK Virus Infection also known as polyomavirus is a member of the human polyomavirus family. BKV resides dormant in uroepithelial cells as it is mostly acquired in childhood and is not known to cause tissue damage in immunocompetent individuals. The virus can become reactivated in case of immunodeficiency (e.g., secondary to HIV infection or immunosuppressive medications), and result in cellular damage and organ dysfunction.

The key players elaborated in the BK virus Infection Market includes AlloVir and Amplyx Pharmaceuticals

BK virus Infection Geography Covered

  • The United States
  • EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)
  • Japan

BK virus Infection Key Companies

  • AlloVir
  • Amplyx Pharmaceuticals

BK virus Infection Key Strength

  • 11 Years Forecast
  • 7MM Coverage
  • BK virus (BKV) Infection Epidemiology Segmentation
  • Key Cross Competition
  • Highly Analyzed Market
  • Drugs Uptake

BK virus Infection Treatment Market

BK polyomavirus causes frequent infections during childhood and establishes persistent infections within renal tubular cells and the uroepithelium, with minimal clinical implications. The goal in treating BKV replication is to eliminate the virus while preserving the maximal amount of renal function. Treatment options for BKV infections come from studies in the kidney and bone marrow transplant population. As BKV infection involves reactivation of a latent virus in the setting of a suppressed immune system, the most widely accepted intervention is to reduce immunosuppression. The prevention of BKVN by monitoring BK viral load and appropriately decreasing immunosuppression for BKV replication appears to improve graft survival in non-randomized trials in the kidney transplant population.

Table of content

  1. Key Insights
  2. Executive Summary of BK virus (BKV) Infection
  3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for BK virus (BKV) Infection
  4. BK virus Infection Market Overview at a Glance
  5. BK virus Infection: Disease Background and Overview
  6. Patient Journey
  7. BK virus (BKV) Infection Epidemiology and Patient Population
  8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
  9. Unmet Needs
  10. Key Endpoints of BK virus Infection Treatment
  11. Marketed Products
  12. Emerging Therapies
  13. BK virus (BKV) Infection: Seven Major Market Analysis
  14. Attribute analysis
  15. 7MM: Market Outlook
  16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of BK virus (BKV) Infection
  17. KOL Views
  18. Market Drivers
  19. Market Barriers
  20. Appendix
  21. DelveInsight Capabilities
  22. Disclaimer
  23. About DelveInsight

About Us

DelveInsight is a premier Business Consulting and Market Research firm, focused exclusively on the life science segment. With a wide array of smart end-to-end solutions, the firm helps the global Pharmaceutical, Bio-Tech and Medical devices companies formulate prudent business decisions for improving their performances to stay ahead of the competitors.

