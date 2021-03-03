Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Market Insights and Market Forecast by DelveInsight

DelveInsight has launched a new report on Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Market

Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) is a rare and aggressive hematologic malignancy of the bone marrow and blood that can affect other organs such as the lymph nodes, spleen, central nervous system, and skin. In fact, skin lesions are present in most patients with BPDCN. These skin lesions are often a deep purple color, and patients often develop multiple lesions. More men than women are diagnosed with BPDCN (~3:1 ratio), and it is most common in patients age 60 years and older. Although BPDCN occurs more frequently in the elderly, the tumor may occur in patients of any age, including pediatric patients.

The key players elaborated in the Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Market includes Stemline Therapeutics, Immunogen, Cellectis, Xencor and MustangBio

Most often, BPDCN presents with features of both lymphoma and leukemia. Accurate diagnosis of this malignancy has been complicated by a number of factors, including shifting nomenclature over the years BPDCN has been referred to as agranular CD4+ natural killer cell leukemia, blastic natural killer-cell leukemia/ lymphoma and CD4+/CD56+ hematodermic neoplasm.1,4-6 As understanding of the biology and origin of this malignancy has improved, the World Health Organization (WHO) established the term blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in 2008. BPDCN is currently classified by WHO as a distinct entity within the acute myeloid neoplasms and acute leukemias.

An interesting fact about BPDCN is that the chromosome abnormalities are more similar to those that have been observed in high-grade myelodysplasia (MDS) and AML with MDS-related changes than those that have been described in lymphoma. Karyotypes are usually complex like those that have also been described in therapy related MDS/AML, and are often hypodiploid.

