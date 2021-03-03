All news Energy News Space

Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Market Insights and Market Forecast by DelveInsight

DelveInsight has launched a new report on Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Market

Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) is a rare and aggressive hematologic malignancy of the bone marrow and blood that can affect other organs such as the lymph nodes, spleen, central nervous system, and skin. In fact, skin lesions are present in most patients with BPDCN. These skin lesions are often a deep purple color, and patients often develop multiple lesions. More men than women are diagnosed with BPDCN (~3:1 ratio), and it is most common in patients age 60 years and older. Although BPDCN occurs more frequently in the elderly, the tumor may occur in patients of any age, including pediatric patients.

The key players elaborated in the Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Market includes Stemline Therapeutics, Immunogen, Cellectis, Xencor and MustangBio

Most often, BPDCN presents with features of both lymphoma and leukemia. Accurate diagnosis of this malignancy has been complicated by a number of factors, including shifting nomenclature over the years BPDCN has been referred to as agranular CD4+ natural killer cell leukemia, blastic natural killer-cell leukemia/ lymphoma and CD4+/CD56+ hematodermic neoplasm.1,4-6 As understanding of the biology and origin of this malignancy has improved, the World Health Organization (WHO) established the term blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in 2008. BPDCN is currently classified by WHO as a distinct entity within the acute myeloid neoplasms and acute leukemias.

Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Geography Covered

  • The United States
  • EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)
  • Japan

Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Key Companies

  • Stemline Therapeutics,
  • Immunogen,
  • Cellectis,
  • Xencor
  • and MustangBio

Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm key strengths

  • 11 Years Forecast
  • 7MM Coverage
  • Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm (BPDCN) Epidemiology Segmentation
  • Key Cross Competition
  • Highly Analyzed Market
  • Drugs Uptake

Blastic Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Neoplasm Treatment Market

An interesting fact about BPDCN is that the chromosome abnormalities are more similar to those that have been observed in high-grade myelodysplasia (MDS) and AML with MDS-related changes than those that have been described in lymphoma. Karyotypes are usually complex like those that have also been described in therapy related MDS/AML, and are often hypodiploid.

Table of content

  1. Key Insights
  2. Executive summary
  3. Organizations
  4. Epidemiology and Market Methodology
  5. Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm Market Overview at a Glance
  6. Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm Disease Overview
  7. Epidemiology and Patient Population
  8. Current Treatment Practices
  9. Unmet Needs
  10. Marketed drugs
  11. Elzonris: Stemline Therapeutics
  12. Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm Emerging Therapies
  13. Key Cross Competition
  14. MB-102: Mustang Bio
  15. IMGN632: ImmunoGen/ Jazz Pharmaceuticals
  16. UniCAR02-T-CD123: Cellex Patient Treatment GmbH
  17. Venetoclax: AbbVie
  18. XmAb14045: Xencor
  19. Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN): 7 Major Market Analysis
  20. Seven Major Market Outlook
  21. Total market size of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in Japan
  22. Total market size of Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm by by Line of Therapies in Japan
  23. Market Drivers
  24. Market Barriers
  25. SWOT Analysis
  26. Reimbursement policies
  27. Case Study
  28. KOL Views
  29. Appendix
  30. Report Methodology
  31. DelveInsight Capabilities
  32. Disclaimer
  33. About DelveInsight
  34. Bibliography

About Us

DelveInsight is a premier Business Consulting and Market Research firm, focused exclusively on the life science segment. With a wide array of smart end-to-end solutions, the firm helps the global Pharmaceutical, Bio-Tech and Medical devices companies formulate prudent business decisions for improving their performances to stay ahead of the competitors.

