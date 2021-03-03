Bowen’s Disease Market Insights and Market Forecast 2030 by DelveInsight

DelveInsight has launched a new report on Bowen’s Disease Market

Bowen’s disease (BD) is rare and a very early form of skin cancer. Affected individuals develop a slow-growing, reddish scaly patch or plaque on the skin. Sun exposed areas of the skin are most often affected. Bowen disease only affects the outermost layer of the skin (epidermis). Lesions are usually not painful or may not be associated with any symptoms (asymptomatic)

The key players elaborated in the Bowen’s Disease Market includes Sirnaomics

Bowen’s disease was first described in the medical literature by a physician named JT Bowen in 1912. Bowen’s disease is also known as Squamous Cell Carcinoma in situ, and is generally considered an early, non-invasive form of intraepidermal squamous cell carcinoma.

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Sirnaomics

11 Years Forecast

7MM Coverage

Key Cross Competition

Highly Analyzed Market

Drugs Uptake

There is no specific, definitive treatment for Bowen’s disease. Several different therapies may be used all of which have excellent success rates. The specific treatment for an individual case depends upon numerous factors, such as the site of the body affected; the size, thickness and number of the lesion(s); the presence or absence of certain symptoms; an individual’s age and general health; and/or additional elements.

Evaluation of treatment studies of typical SCC in situ (Bowen’s disease) is difficult due to potential selection bias in relation to specific forms of treatment. Moreover, healing and clearance rates may vary with body site. Apart from the conventional therapies, a variety of Combination therapies and miscellaneous therapies have been reported in case reports or small series.

Key Insights Executive Summary of Bowen’s Disease Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Bowen’s Disease Bowen’s Disease Market Overview Bowen’s Disease Disease Patient Journey Bowen’s Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Bowen’s Disease Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Bowen’s Disease: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Bowen’s Disease KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

