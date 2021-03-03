BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Size by 2027 | Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions, Key News and Top Companies Profiles

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the BYOD and Enterprise Mobility industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

BYOD and Enterprise Mobility are Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, US), Blackberry Limited (Ontario, Canada.), Infosys Limited (Bengaluru, India), IBM Corporation (New York, US), Tech Mahindra Limited (Pune, India), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (Mumbai, India), SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), AT&T (Texas, US), Honeywell International (New Jersey, US), Capgemini (Paris, France), Oracle Corporation (California, US), HCL (Noida, India), Microsoft Corporation (Washington, US), and Accenture (Dublin, Ireland).

Segmentation Analysis

The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.

BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market by deployment type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026) Cloud On-Premises

BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market by components (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026) Software Mobile Device Management Mobile Application Management Mobile Data Management Mobile Email management Mobile Telecom Expense Management Others (Mobile Recovery Management and Wireless Expense Management)



Services



Professional services Managed services Security Device Security Email Security Applications Security Mobile Content Security Mobile Fleets Security Network Security Identity Access Management Multi-user Management

BYOD and Enterprise Mobility, by industry verticals (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026) BFSI Automobile Manufacturing IT & Telecom Retail Healthcare Transportation and Logistics Energy and Utilities Others (Government, Education, and Media & Entertainment)



BYOD and Enterprise Mobility market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027 Base Year Considered 2019 Historical data 2015 – 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more. Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation Pricing and purchase options Explore Different Purchase Options and Request for Discount to Avail New Year Discount

The BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:

What is the growth rate of the BYOD and Enterprise Mobility market? What is the anticipated market valuation of BYOD and Enterprise Mobility industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the BYOD and Enterprise Mobility market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the BYOD and Enterprise Mobility market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the BYOD and Enterprise Mobility industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

