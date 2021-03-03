BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Size by 2027 | Industry Segmentation by Type, Application, Regions, Key News and Top Companies Profiles

(United States, New York City)The Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the BYOD and Enterprise Mobility market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the BYOD and Enterprise Mobility market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.
The BYOD and Enterprise Mobility is expected to grow from USD 37.6 billion in 2018 to USD 74.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the BYOD and Enterprise Mobility industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
BYOD and Enterprise Mobility are Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, US), Blackberry Limited (Ontario, Canada.), Infosys Limited (Bengaluru, India), IBM Corporation (New York, US), Tech Mahindra Limited (Pune, India), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (Mumbai, India), SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), AT&T (Texas, US), Honeywell International (New Jersey, US), Capgemini (Paris, France), Oracle Corporation (California, US), HCL (Noida, India), Microsoft Corporation (Washington, US), and Accenture (Dublin, Ireland).
Segmentation Analysis
The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.
- BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market by deployment type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
- Cloud
- On-Premises
- BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market by components (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
- Software
- Mobile Device Management
- Mobile Application Management
- Mobile Data Management
- Mobile Email management
- Mobile Telecom Expense Management
- Others (Mobile Recovery Management and Wireless Expense Management)
- Software
- Services
- Professional services
- Managed services
- Security
- Device Security
- Email Security
- Applications Security
- Mobile Content Security
- Mobile Fleets Security
- Network Security
- Identity Access Management
- Multi-user Management
- BYOD and Enterprise Mobility, by industry verticals (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)
- BFSI
- Automobile
- Manufacturing
- IT & Telecom
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Transportation and Logistics
- Energy and Utilities
- Others (Government, Education, and Media & Entertainment)
BYOD and Enterprise Mobility market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
The BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:
What is the growth rate of the BYOD and Enterprise Mobility market? What is the anticipated market valuation of BYOD and Enterprise Mobility industry by 2027?
What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the BYOD and Enterprise Mobility market?
Who are the prominent players operating in the BYOD and Enterprise Mobility market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?
What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the BYOD and Enterprise Mobility industry over the forecast period?
Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?
