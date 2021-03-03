Cable Management Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global cable management market is in its growing phase, having presence in almost all the regions. Technological advancements and rise in economies boost the prospects in the cable management market. In the prevailing business scenario, the demand for innovative and quality cable management products is witnessing significant growth amongst the various end users. Adoption of technology and rise in living standards in the BRIC countries increase the use of cable management solutions. On the other hand, intense competition among the regional market players and fluctuating raw material prices hinder the market pace.

In Europe, world’s leading countries contribute to economic growth, such as Greece, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, France, Russia, and others. Cable management products are popular in Europe for home appliances, infrastructure, IT, construction, and manufacturing industries. However, the demand for wire and cable management products has experienced high level of divergence in the European economies.

The cable management market is expected to garner a significant share during the forecast period. Increase in demand due to technological advancements, commercialization of renewable energy, and widespread of various industrial verticals drive the growth of the cable management market in this segment. However, lack of standardization for price of raw material hinders the market growth. On the contrary, growth in investment in the Asia-Pacific region and developments in the IT & telecom sector offer lucrative opportunities in the market.

The cable management market is segmented into type, end user, and region. By type, it is divided into cable trays, cable raceways, cable glands, conduits, cable connectors and glands, cable carriers, cable lugs, junction box, and others. By end user, it is classified into IT & telecommunication, healthcare, marine, mining, manufacturing & automation, aerospace, commercial construction, and others, including transportation, residential construction and government. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the cable management market include Eaton, Chatsworth Products, ABB Group, Schneider Electric, Legrand, Atkore International, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc, Panduit, Nexans, Prysmian Group., and others. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations, to enhance their market penetration.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global cable management market forecast along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global cable management market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Type

– Cable Trays

– Cable Raceways

– Cable Glands

– Conduits

– Cable Connectors and Glands

– Cable Carriers

– Cable Lugs

– Junction Box

– Others

By End User

– IT & Telecommunication

– Healthcare

– Marine

– Mining

– Manufacturing& Automation

– Commercial Construction

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY PLAYERS

o Eaton

o Chatsworth Products

o ABB Group

o Schneider Electric

o Legrand

o Atkore International

o Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc,

o Panduit

o Nexans

o Prysmian S.P