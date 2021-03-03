Cancer Biomarkers Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global cancer biomarkers market was valued at $10,944.08 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $26,979.50 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Cancer biomarkers are traceable substances or molecules that indicate the existence of cancerous cells in the body. The prevention of cancer by diagnosing and analyzing various cancer biomarkers using different diagnostic techniques is a profound approach to obtain rapid results for treatment. There are various types of biomarkers such as proteins, peptides, antibodies, and nucleic acids. Presence of these biomarkers in tissues, urine, serum, blood, and other body fluids indicate an abnormal process or a disease. Various such biomarkers for cancer indications have been studied and are being used for diagnostics, prognostics, personalized medicines, and surrogate endpoints. The identification of different types of biomarkers is an integral part of various industries such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

The global cancer biomarkers market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period due to increase in prevalence of various types of cancers such as breast, prostate, and lung cancer. In addition, surge in importance of biological & targeted drug therapies, technological advancements, accuracy, and reliability of cancer biomarkers also contribute toward the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in investments from governments and public & private sector toward R&D for cancer diagnostics have a positive impact on the market. However, high cost of drug development, threat of failure associated with cancer treatment, and unregulated government regulations and reimbursement policies hamper the market growth. In contrast, advancements of cancer research and significant unmet need for cancer diagnosis are anticipated to provide new opportunities for the cancer biomarkers market.

The market is segmented on the basis of profiling technology, biomolecule, cancer type, application, and region. By profiling technology, the market is bifurcated into omic technologies, imaging technologies, immunoassays, and cytogenetics-based tests. On the basis of biomolecules, the market is segmented into genetic biomarkers, protein biomarkers, and glyco-biomarkers. By biomolecule, the market is segmented into genetic biomarkers, protein biomarkers, and glyco-biomarkers. By cancer type, the market is segmented as breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, stomach cancer, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented across diagnostics, drug discovery and development, prognostics, risk assessment, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Profiling Technology

– Omic Technologies

– Imaging Technologies

– Immunoassays

– Cytogenetics-based Tests

By Biomolecule

– Genetic Biomarkers

– Protein Biomarkers

– Glyco-biomarkers

By Cancer Type

– Breast Cancer

– Lung Cancer

– Colorectal Cancer

– Prostate Cancer

– Stomach Cancer

– Others

By Application

– Diagnostics

– Drug Discovery and Development

– Prognostics

– Risk Assessment

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o United Arab Emirates

o Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Abbott Laboratories

– Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

– Bristol-Myers Squibb Compnay

– Exact Sciences Corporation

– F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

– Merck KGaA

– PerkinElmer, Inc.

– Qiagen N.V.

– Siemens AG

– Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.