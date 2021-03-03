Catalytic Converter Industry by Type (FWCC, TWCC, SCR, DOC, and LNT), Material (Platinum, Palladium, and Rhodium)

The Catalytic Converter Market is projected to grow from US$ 42.4 Billion in 2018 to US$ 73.1 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.10%. This report spread across 211 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 123 Tables and 64 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled Catalytic Converter Market:

Faurecia (France)

Tenneco (US)

Continental (Germany)

Eberspächer (Germany)

Johnson Maththey (UK)

Umicore (Belgium)

Futaba (Japan)

BAEF (Germany)

CDTI Materials (US)

Benteler International (Austria)

Agriculture tractors hold the maximum share in the overall off-highway vehicle segment. The demand for agricultural tractors is driven by increasing mechanization rate, rising global population, shortage of skilled farm labor, increasing labor cost, and the growingneed for operational efficiency and profitability. With the rising demand for tractors, the demand for several after treatment devices will also grow simultaneously.

The catalytic converter market in Asia Oceania is expected to be the largest during the forecast period. The major driving factors are huge vehicle production and upcoming emission norms in developing countries such as China and India. China and India are currently following China IV and BS IV respectively, and are planning to launch China VI and BS VI directly which will fuel the growth of catalytic converter.

Competitive Landscape of Catalytic Converter Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Catalytic Converter Manufacturers

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1.1 Company-Wise BUSiness Strategy Analysis

3.1.2 Company-Wise Product Offering Analysis

3.2 Catalytic Converter Material Manufacturers

3.3 Competitive Benchmarking

3.3.1 Company-Wise BUSiness Strategy Analysis

3.3.2 Company-Wise Product Offering Analysis

4 Catalytic Converter Market: Market Share Analysis

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 Expansions

5.2 New Product Launches/New Product Developments

5.3 Supply Contracts

5.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

5.5 Partnerships/Joint Ventures

