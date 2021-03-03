Chlorine Disinfectant Market Report | Size, Growth, Demand, Scope, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2030

A recent market study published by FMI on the chlorine disinfectant market includes global industry analysis 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on historic as well as current growth parameters of the chlorine disinfectant market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Chlorine Disinfectant Market: Segmentation

The global chlorine disinfectant market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

By Form Solid/Granular

Liquid

Gas By Application Drinking water

Swimming pool water

Industrial Wastewater

Textile bleaching

Hospital

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the chlorine disinfectant market, which includes summary of key statistics and findings of the market. It also includes the supply and demand-side trends related to the market.

Chapter 02 – Market Taxonomy

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to chlorine disinfectants and their properties are provided in this section. this section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps readers to understand the scope of the market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The market report provides key market trends that are projected to considerably impact the market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are also offered in this section.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes key success factors and strategies adopted by key market players.

Chapter 05 – Global Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the chlorine disinfectant market during the forecast period of 2020-2030. This chapter also includes a detailed analysis of the historical market.

Chapter 06 – Global Market Pricing Analysis

In this section, pricing analysis of the chlorine disinfectant market by form type at regional level has been provided.

Chapter 07 – Global Demand (in Value or Size in US $ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the market during the forecast period of 2020-2030. This chapter provides a detailed analysis of the historical market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the growth of the market during the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, forecast and relevance factors, and value chain analysis for the market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 09 – Global Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Form

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into solid/granular, liquid, gas. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the market and market attractiveness analysis based on the form.

Chapter 10 – Global Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Application

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into drinking water, swimming pool water, industrial wastewater, textile bleaching, hospital, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the market and market attractiveness analysis based on the Application

Chapter 11 – Global Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 12 – North America Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis and market growth based on the product type and application in North America.

Chapter 13 – Latin America Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 14 – Europe Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the market based on its application in several countries such as Germany, Italy, the U.K., France, Spain, Russia, BENELUX, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – East Asia Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also helps readers to understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the market in East Asia

Chapter 16 – South Asia Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and the Rest of South Asia are the prominent countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia market. In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia Pacific market during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 17 – MEA Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the market is expected to grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Turkey and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2020-2030

Chapter 18 – Oceania Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the market is anticipated to grow in major countries of the Oceania region such as Australia and New Zealand, during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 19 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 20 – Company Profiles

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Akzo Nobel N.V (Nouryon Holding, Merck KGaA , ADEKA CORPORATION, ALLIED HIGH TECH PRODUCTS, INC, Nissan Chemical Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Cabot Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, FUSO CHEMICAL CO., LTD, W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn, NYACOL® Nano Technologies Inc, REMET, Ecolab Inc, Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz GmbH, Guangdong Well-Silicasol Co., Ltd, Qingdao Haiyang Chemical Co., Ltd., Jinan Yinfeng Silicon Products Co., Ltd, Sterling Chemicals, and Makall Group.

Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the chlorine disinfectant market report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the chlorine disinfectant market.

