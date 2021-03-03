Cholestatic Pruritus: Market Insights and Market Forecast

DelveInsight has launched a new report on Cholestatic Pruritus Market
Cholestasis is defined as a decrease in bile flow due to the impaired secretion by hepatocytes or due to the obstruction of bile flow through intra-or extra-hepatic bile ducts. This impairment in bile secretion occurs at somewhere between the liver cells (which produce bile) and the duodenum (the first segment of the small intestine).
Furthermore, Pruritus is a distressing manifestation of both intrahepatic cholestasis and extrahepatic biliary obstruction. Intrahepatic cholestasis processes associated with pruritus include Primary Biliary Cirrhosis (PBC), and cholestasis of pregnancy (pruritus gravidarum), drug-induced cholestasis, and viral hepatitis. However, pruritus is also seen in extrahepatic cholestatic liver diseases such as primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), and cancer of the head of the pancreas. Historically, pruritus has been observed to accompany jaundice, but it is not uncommon to see pruritus as the first manifestation of cholestasis even before the onset of jaundice or other symptoms. There is considerable variation in the frequency and prevalence of pruritus in different cholestatic conditions.
Cholestatic Pruritus Geography Covered
- The United States
- EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)
- Japan
Cholestatic Pruritus Key Companies
- Cymabay Therapeutics,
- Albireo Pharma,
- GlaxoSmithKline,
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals,and
- Care Pharmaceuticals
Cholestatic Pruritus Key Strengths
- 10 Year Forecast
- 7MM Coverage
- Epidemiology Segmentation
- Drugs Uptake
- Highly Analyzed Market
- Key Cross Competition
- Market Size by Country
- Market Size by Therapy
Cholestatic Pruritus Treatment Market
The treatment of cholestatic pruritus is limited by the availability of only four classes of drugs that are recommended by guidelines and for which there is strong evidence. However, these therapeutic regimens have poor side-effect profiles and need regular monitoring for adverse events (mainly for hepatotoxicity). Moreover, treatment remains extremely difficult and challenging in those patients who pose symptoms despite the prescription of various combination therapies. Therefore, there is an unmet need for safer and effective therapies to treat pruritus in cholestasis.
Table of content
- Key Insights
- Executive Summary of Cholestatic Pruritus
- Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Cholestatic Pruritus
- Cholestatic Pruritus Market Overview at a Glance
- Cholestatic Pruritus : Disease Background and Overview
- Patient Journey
- Cholestatic Pruritus Epidemiology and Patient Population
- Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
- Unmet Needs
- Key Endpoints of Cholestatic Pruritus Treatment
- Marketed Products
- Emerging Therapies
- Cholestatic Pruritus : Seven Major Market Analysis
- Attribute analysis
- 7MM: Market Outlook
- Access and Reimbursement Overview of Cholestatic Pruritus
- KOL Views
- Market Drivers
- Market Barriers
- Appendix
- DelveInsight Capabilities
- Disclaimer
- About DelveInsight
