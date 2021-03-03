Compostable Straws Market 2021 Growth Factors, Technological Advancement and Trends by Manufacturers: | Huhtamaki, Footprint, Hoffmaster Group

“

The report titled Global Compostable Straws Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Compostable Straws market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Compostable Straws market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Compostable Straws market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Compostable Straws market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Compostable Straws report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Compostable Straws report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Compostable Straws market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Compostable Straws market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Compostable Straws market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Compostable Straws market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Compostable Straws market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Huhtamaki, Footprint, Hoffmaster Group, Hello Straw, Biopak, Wilbistraw, Sulapac Oy, SAS OSTONE, The Paper Straw Co., EVOQ Sp. z o.o., TIPI Straws Co, OkStraw Paper Straws, Tetra Pak, Bygreen, Nippon Paper Group, Canada Brown Eco Products, Fuling Global, Soton Daily Necessity, Shenzhen Grizzlies Industries, Vegware, Aardvark, Onyx Containers, JOVAMA, Pasta Straw, Final Straw, Papearth, Bambuhome, The Great British Paper Straw, Merrypak

Market Segmentation by Product: Paper

Bamboo

Other

Market Segmentation by Application: Catering Services

Print

Educational Paper

Other

The Compostable Straws Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Compostable Straws market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Compostable Straws market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Compostable Straws market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Compostable Straws industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Compostable Straws market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Compostable Straws market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Compostable Straws market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Compostable Straws Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Compostable Straws Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Paper

1.2.3 Bamboo

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Compostable Straws Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Catering Services

1.3.3 Print

1.3.4 Educational Paper

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Compostable Straws Production

2.1 Global Compostable Straws Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Compostable Straws Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Compostable Straws Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Compostable Straws Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Compostable Straws Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Compostable Straws Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Compostable Straws Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Compostable Straws Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Compostable Straws Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Compostable Straws Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Compostable Straws Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Compostable Straws Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Compostable Straws Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Compostable Straws Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Compostable Straws Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Compostable Straws Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Compostable Straws Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Compostable Straws Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Compostable Straws Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Compostable Straws Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Compostable Straws Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Compostable Straws Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Compostable Straws Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Compostable Straws Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Compostable Straws Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Compostable Straws Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Compostable Straws Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Compostable Straws Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Compostable Straws Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Compostable Straws Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Compostable Straws Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Compostable Straws Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Compostable Straws Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Compostable Straws Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Compostable Straws Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Compostable Straws Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Compostable Straws Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Compostable Straws Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Compostable Straws Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Compostable Straws Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Compostable Straws Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Compostable Straws Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Compostable Straws Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Compostable Straws Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Compostable Straws Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Compostable Straws Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Compostable Straws Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Compostable Straws Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Compostable Straws Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Compostable Straws Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Compostable Straws Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Compostable Straws Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Compostable Straws Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Compostable Straws Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Compostable Straws Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Compostable Straws Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Compostable Straws Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Compostable Straws Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Compostable Straws Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Compostable Straws Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Compostable Straws Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Compostable Straws Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Compostable Straws Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Compostable Straws Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Compostable Straws Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Compostable Straws Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Compostable Straws Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Compostable Straws Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Compostable Straws Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Compostable Straws Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Compostable Straws Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Compostable Straws Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Compostable Straws Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Compostable Straws Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Compostable Straws Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Compostable Straws Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Compostable Straws Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Compostable Straws Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Compostable Straws Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Compostable Straws Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Compostable Straws Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Compostable Straws Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Compostable Straws Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Compostable Straws Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Compostable Straws Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Compostable Straws Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Compostable Straws Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Compostable Straws Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Compostable Straws Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Compostable Straws Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Compostable Straws Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Compostable Straws Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Compostable Straws Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Compostable Straws Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Huhtamaki

12.1.1 Huhtamaki Corporation Information

12.1.2 Huhtamaki Overview

12.1.3 Huhtamaki Compostable Straws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Huhtamaki Compostable Straws Product Description

12.1.5 Huhtamaki Recent Developments

12.2 Footprint

12.2.1 Footprint Corporation Information

12.2.2 Footprint Overview

12.2.3 Footprint Compostable Straws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Footprint Compostable Straws Product Description

12.2.5 Footprint Recent Developments

12.3 Hoffmaster Group

12.3.1 Hoffmaster Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hoffmaster Group Overview

12.3.3 Hoffmaster Group Compostable Straws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Hoffmaster Group Compostable Straws Product Description

12.3.5 Hoffmaster Group Recent Developments

12.4 Hello Straw

12.4.1 Hello Straw Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hello Straw Overview

12.4.3 Hello Straw Compostable Straws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Hello Straw Compostable Straws Product Description

12.4.5 Hello Straw Recent Developments

12.5 Biopak

12.5.1 Biopak Corporation Information

12.5.2 Biopak Overview

12.5.3 Biopak Compostable Straws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Biopak Compostable Straws Product Description

12.5.5 Biopak Recent Developments

12.6 Wilbistraw

12.6.1 Wilbistraw Corporation Information

12.6.2 Wilbistraw Overview

12.6.3 Wilbistraw Compostable Straws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Wilbistraw Compostable Straws Product Description

12.6.5 Wilbistraw Recent Developments

12.7 Sulapac Oy

12.7.1 Sulapac Oy Corporation Information

12.7.2 Sulapac Oy Overview

12.7.3 Sulapac Oy Compostable Straws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Sulapac Oy Compostable Straws Product Description

12.7.5 Sulapac Oy Recent Developments

12.8 SAS OSTONE

12.8.1 SAS OSTONE Corporation Information

12.8.2 SAS OSTONE Overview

12.8.3 SAS OSTONE Compostable Straws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 SAS OSTONE Compostable Straws Product Description

12.8.5 SAS OSTONE Recent Developments

12.9 The Paper Straw Co.

12.9.1 The Paper Straw Co. Corporation Information

12.9.2 The Paper Straw Co. Overview

12.9.3 The Paper Straw Co. Compostable Straws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 The Paper Straw Co. Compostable Straws Product Description

12.9.5 The Paper Straw Co. Recent Developments

12.10 EVOQ Sp. z o.o.

12.10.1 EVOQ Sp. z o.o. Corporation Information

12.10.2 EVOQ Sp. z o.o. Overview

12.10.3 EVOQ Sp. z o.o. Compostable Straws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 EVOQ Sp. z o.o. Compostable Straws Product Description

12.10.5 EVOQ Sp. z o.o. Recent Developments

12.11 TIPI Straws Co

12.11.1 TIPI Straws Co Corporation Information

12.11.2 TIPI Straws Co Overview

12.11.3 TIPI Straws Co Compostable Straws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 TIPI Straws Co Compostable Straws Product Description

12.11.5 TIPI Straws Co Recent Developments

12.12 OkStraw Paper Straws

12.12.1 OkStraw Paper Straws Corporation Information

12.12.2 OkStraw Paper Straws Overview

12.12.3 OkStraw Paper Straws Compostable Straws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 OkStraw Paper Straws Compostable Straws Product Description

12.12.5 OkStraw Paper Straws Recent Developments

12.13 Tetra Pak

12.13.1 Tetra Pak Corporation Information

12.13.2 Tetra Pak Overview

12.13.3 Tetra Pak Compostable Straws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Tetra Pak Compostable Straws Product Description

12.13.5 Tetra Pak Recent Developments

12.14 Bygreen

12.14.1 Bygreen Corporation Information

12.14.2 Bygreen Overview

12.14.3 Bygreen Compostable Straws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Bygreen Compostable Straws Product Description

12.14.5 Bygreen Recent Developments

12.15 Nippon Paper Group

12.15.1 Nippon Paper Group Corporation Information

12.15.2 Nippon Paper Group Overview

12.15.3 Nippon Paper Group Compostable Straws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Nippon Paper Group Compostable Straws Product Description

12.15.5 Nippon Paper Group Recent Developments

12.16 Canada Brown Eco Products

12.16.1 Canada Brown Eco Products Corporation Information

12.16.2 Canada Brown Eco Products Overview

12.16.3 Canada Brown Eco Products Compostable Straws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Canada Brown Eco Products Compostable Straws Product Description

12.16.5 Canada Brown Eco Products Recent Developments

12.17 Fuling Global

12.17.1 Fuling Global Corporation Information

12.17.2 Fuling Global Overview

12.17.3 Fuling Global Compostable Straws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Fuling Global Compostable Straws Product Description

12.17.5 Fuling Global Recent Developments

12.18 Soton Daily Necessity

12.18.1 Soton Daily Necessity Corporation Information

12.18.2 Soton Daily Necessity Overview

12.18.3 Soton Daily Necessity Compostable Straws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Soton Daily Necessity Compostable Straws Product Description

12.18.5 Soton Daily Necessity Recent Developments

12.19 Shenzhen Grizzlies Industries

12.19.1 Shenzhen Grizzlies Industries Corporation Information

12.19.2 Shenzhen Grizzlies Industries Overview

12.19.3 Shenzhen Grizzlies Industries Compostable Straws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Shenzhen Grizzlies Industries Compostable Straws Product Description

12.19.5 Shenzhen Grizzlies Industries Recent Developments

12.20 Vegware

12.20.1 Vegware Corporation Information

12.20.2 Vegware Overview

12.20.3 Vegware Compostable Straws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Vegware Compostable Straws Product Description

12.20.5 Vegware Recent Developments

12.21 Aardvark

12.21.1 Aardvark Corporation Information

12.21.2 Aardvark Overview

12.21.3 Aardvark Compostable Straws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Aardvark Compostable Straws Product Description

12.21.5 Aardvark Recent Developments

12.22 Onyx Containers

12.22.1 Onyx Containers Corporation Information

12.22.2 Onyx Containers Overview

12.22.3 Onyx Containers Compostable Straws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Onyx Containers Compostable Straws Product Description

12.22.5 Onyx Containers Recent Developments

12.23 JOVAMA

12.23.1 JOVAMA Corporation Information

12.23.2 JOVAMA Overview

12.23.3 JOVAMA Compostable Straws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 JOVAMA Compostable Straws Product Description

12.23.5 JOVAMA Recent Developments

12.24 Pasta Straw

12.24.1 Pasta Straw Corporation Information

12.24.2 Pasta Straw Overview

12.24.3 Pasta Straw Compostable Straws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Pasta Straw Compostable Straws Product Description

12.24.5 Pasta Straw Recent Developments

12.25 Final Straw

12.25.1 Final Straw Corporation Information

12.25.2 Final Straw Overview

12.25.3 Final Straw Compostable Straws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Final Straw Compostable Straws Product Description

12.25.5 Final Straw Recent Developments

12.26 Papearth

12.26.1 Papearth Corporation Information

12.26.2 Papearth Overview

12.26.3 Papearth Compostable Straws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Papearth Compostable Straws Product Description

12.26.5 Papearth Recent Developments

12.27 Bambuhome

12.27.1 Bambuhome Corporation Information

12.27.2 Bambuhome Overview

12.27.3 Bambuhome Compostable Straws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Bambuhome Compostable Straws Product Description

12.27.5 Bambuhome Recent Developments

12.28 The Great British Paper Straw

12.28.1 The Great British Paper Straw Corporation Information

12.28.2 The Great British Paper Straw Overview

12.28.3 The Great British Paper Straw Compostable Straws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 The Great British Paper Straw Compostable Straws Product Description

12.28.5 The Great British Paper Straw Recent Developments

12.29 Merrypak

12.29.1 Merrypak Corporation Information

12.29.2 Merrypak Overview

12.29.3 Merrypak Compostable Straws Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.29.4 Merrypak Compostable Straws Product Description

12.29.5 Merrypak Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Compostable Straws Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Compostable Straws Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Compostable Straws Production Mode & Process

13.4 Compostable Straws Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Compostable Straws Sales Channels

13.4.2 Compostable Straws Distributors

13.5 Compostable Straws Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Compostable Straws Industry Trends

14.2 Compostable Straws Market Drivers

14.3 Compostable Straws Market Challenges

14.4 Compostable Straws Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Compostable Straws Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

