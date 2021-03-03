Computer Numerical Control Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Computer numerical control (CNC) machine is a fully automated solution for metal working tools controlled by computers. This machine serves as a key asset in the machine tools industry, owing to its advantages offered by it across various end-user industry verticals such as automobile and manufacturing. For instance, CNC provides increased productivity and enhanced precision & accuracy pertaining to machining performance. Software languages such as computer-aided design (CAD), computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), and vector majorly control the operations of CNC machines. These software programs enable the CNC machine to be operated in mass production industries with precision and accuracy.

Increased productivity, time effectiveness, and precision & accuracy provided across metal working industries such as automobile and manufacturing industries drive the growth of the global computer numerical control market. In addition, favorable government initiatives such as “Make in India” and “Made in China 2025” in Asian region is fueling the growth of this market. However, high cost of CNC machines and need of highly skilled professionals to deal with the software interface are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

The global computer numerical control market is segmented into machine tool type, industry vertical, and region. By machine tool type, the market is categorized into lathe, mills, routers, grinders, and others (plasma cutters, drill press, electric discharge machining, welding, and winding machines). On the basis of industry vertical, it is segregated into aerospace & defense, automobile, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial machinery, and others (metal & mining and transportation). Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The companies profiled in the report include Bosch Rexroth AG, Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation (DMTG), Fagor Automation, FANUC Corporation, HAAS Automation, Inc., Heidenhain Corporation, Hurco Companies, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Okuma Corporation, Sandvik AB, and Soft Servo Systems Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global computer numerical control market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global computer numerical control market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Machine Tool Type

– Lathes

– Mills

– Routers

– Grinders

– Others

By Industry Vertical

– Aerospace & Defense

– Automobile

– Electronics

– Healthcare

– Industry Machinery

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

