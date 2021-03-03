Connected Car Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Connected car is referred to as a car equipped with a wireless local area network (wireless LAN) and usually with internet. This connectivity allows the car to share data and internet access with any other device, both outside or inside the vehicle. In addition, it is installed with a special added technology that connects to the internet or wireless LAN, and provides additional benefits such as navigation, vehicle diagnosis, and others to the driver.

Connected cars facilitate connectivity on wheels offering comfort, convenience, performance, safety, and security along with powerful network technology. This enables the driver to connect with online platforms, thereby facilitating real-time communication. Rise in consumer demand for connectivity solution, surge in need for constant connectivity, increase in dependency on technology, and upsurge in tech-savvy population are the key factors that contribute toward the growth of the global connected cars market. The connected car market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increase in trend of connectivity solutions worldwide.

The global connected market is segmented into technology, connectivity solution, services, end use, and region. By technology, the market is categorized into 3G, 4G/LTE and 5G. By connectivity solution, it is segregated into integrated, embedded, and tethered. By service, it is divided into driver assistance, safety, entertainment, well-being, vehicle management, and mobility management. By end use, it is bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global connected car market are Airbiquity Inc., CloudMade, Continental AG, Intellias Ltd., LUXOFT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sierra Wireless, Tesla, and ZUBIE, INC., AT&T, Audi AG, BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, Samsung Electronics, Telefonica S.A., TomTom International, Verizon Communications and Vodafone Group Plc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents analytical depiction of the global connected car market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

o 3G

o 4G/LTE

o 5G

By Connectivity Solutions

o Integrated

o Embedded

o Tethered

By Services

o Driver Assistance

o Safety

o Entertainment

o Well-being

o Vehicle Management

o Mobility Management

By End-Use

o Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs)

o Aftermarket

By Region

o North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

