Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

The global continuous glucose monitoring systems (CGMS) market size was valued at $1,774.2 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $8,844.9 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period.

Continuous glucose monitoring systems help to manage diabetes by providing real time values of the glucose levels and alert the patient in the event of hypo or hyperglycemia. This helps reduce the probability of any complications related to diabetes. In addition, CGMS offers varied benefits over other glucose monitors in monitoring the blood glucose levels of ICU patients.

Increase in adoption of continuous glucose monitoring systems in home care applications and rise in incidence of diabetes are the major factors that drive the market growth. However, reimbursement and stringent regulatory issues in developing countries is anticipated to restrain the market growth. The impact of the driving factors is expected to surpass that of the restraints. Hence, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.0% from 2020 to 2027. On the contrary, emerging markets are anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for the market players in the future.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Component

o Sensors

o Transmitters & Receivers

o Integrated Insulin Pumps

By Demographics

– Child Population (?14 years)

– Adult Population (>14 years)

By End User

– Diagnostics/Clinics

– ICUs

– Home Healthcare

By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Netherlands

– Norway

– Sweden

– Denmark

– Finland

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– China

– India

– Australia

– Japan

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Brazil

– Venezuela

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Argentina

– Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– 2MORROW, Inc.

– Fitbit, Inc. (Twine Health, Inc.)

– Livongo Health, Inc.

– Medtronic Plc.

– OmadaHealth, Inc.

– Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

– Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

– Resmed, Inc. (Propeller Health)

– Voluntis, Inc.

– Welldoc, Inc.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

– Canary Health Inc.

– Mango Health Inc.

– Noom, Inc.

– Dthera Sciences