Dehumidifiers Market Evaluation of Industry Trends, Growth Drivers and Forecast To 2029

Global Dehumidifiers Market: Overview

Humidity is pulled out from the air when surplus moisture is present the air. Such removal of moisture is done with the help of dehumidifiers. Dehumidification or dehumidify means “removing or pulling out” the humidity or moisture from the air. Rising industrialization together with strict norms by the government emphasizing on various factors like global warming are likely to drive the expansion of the global dehumidifiers market over the tenure of assessment. In addition, rise in the disposable income of the consumers coupled with propensity to spend on premium products such as this is expected to bolster the growth of the global dehumidifiers market in the years to come.

Some of the recent technological developments are mostly focused on the energy efficiency of dehumidifiers. In addition to that, integration of cloud-based technology with dehumidifiers enables users to take control of dehumidifiers through laptops, tablets, and smartphones to bolster growth of the global dehumidifiers market over the period of analysis. The global dehumidifiers market is also likely to be influenced by the development of high-end dehumidifiers capable of automatically making calculation of level of humidity and accordingly fix the functioning.

The global dehumidifiers market has been segmented based on product, application, technology, and region. The main objective of providing such a comprehensive report is to provide a deep insight into the market.

Global Dehumidifiers Market: Notable Developments

The global Dehumidifiers market has witnessed some developments in the last few years. One of such markets developments is mentioned below:

In August 2019, Condair Group AG, humidity control specialist, has widened its range of dehumidifier, which will comprise various models of chemical absorbent dehumidifier. This new range of Dehumidifiers by Condair would include models with capacities ranging from 0.6 to 182 liters per hour. Introduction of new products is likely to widen the reach of the company in the years to come.

Some of the key market players of the global Dehumidifiers market are

Condair Group AG

ROTORCOMP VERDICHTER GmbH

Sullair

Seibu Giken DST AB

Desicant Technologies Group

Munters Corporation

Global Dehumidifiers Market: Growth Drivers

Rapid Degradation of Quality of Air to Shoot up Demand for the Product

The global dehumidifiers market is estimated to be driven by increased income, rapid degradation of air quality, urbanization, and increased spending on comfort and luxurious goods. Dehumidifiers are able to diminish the impurities in air thereby rendering air free from contaminants that might cause allergies.

There has been a rise in demand for chemical absorbent dehumidifiers from the commercial and industrial sectors. Many industries such as vehicle making, storage, and garage are plagued with the issue of humidity inside the industry, as such the demand for these dehumidifiers rises in this sector.

The global dehumidifiers market is expected to gain prominence from its integral designs, use of silica gel wheels, and decreasing cost of equipment. Electric Dehumidifiers has gained popularity in the industrial sector due to its high efficiency and simplicity. In addition, continuous technological progress made in the dehumidifiers is anticipated to widen the scope of application of the product, which is likely to boost the market in near future.

On the other hand, in terms of individual use, dehumidifier is a high maintenance option. The burden of electricity cost is also high when it comes to use of these dehumidifiers. These factors are likely to hamper expansion of the global Dehumidifiers market to some extent.

Global Dehumidifiers Market: Regional Outlook

North America is likely to emerge as one of the dominant regions in the global Dehumidifiers market. The demand for this product is likely to grow in both North America and Europe in the coming years due to rapid industrialization and degradation of air quality. Asia Pacific is forecasted to emerge as a rapidly growing region in market due to rapid urbanization and rise in the disposable income of the people in the region.

The global dehumidifiers market is segmented as:

Product

Ventilating

Chemical Absorbent

Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Technology

Sorption

Warm Condensation

