DHA Supplements Market – Poised For Disruptive And Explosive Growth | Martek Biosciences, Stepan, Novotech Nutraceuticals

The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are DSM Nutritional Products (Europe),Kingdoway Group (China),Stepan Company (United States),Novotech Nutraceuticals (United States),Lonza Group (Canada),Arjuna Natural Extract Limited (India),Martek Biosciences Corp. (United States).

Definition:

Growing disposable income, increasing health awareness and an upsurge in consumer expenditure on healthy food products have driven the Global DHA Supplements market. Moreover, the ingredient of this market is also growing due to increasing awareness of a healthy lifestyle. DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) is an omega-3 fatty acid mostly found in cold-water oily fish and seaweed. Interestingly, Our body also produces a small amount of DHA naturally. FDA (Food and Drug and Administration) has also confirmed with health claims by consuming traditional foods fortified from EPA/DHA ingredients which can result in lowering cardiovascular risks with a minimum intake of 500 mg/day has been suggested by The American Dietic Association to benefit health-wise. Health benefits offered by intake of Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA)/docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) including reducing blood pressure, bad cholesterol and coronary heart diseases such as strokes and heart attacks, rising demand for DHA supplements for pregnant women owing to lack of adequate DHA in the diet is expected to drive the DHA supplements industry.

Market Trend:

Countries including India, China are spending on pharmaceutical sector and are attracting foreign players such as Swiss company Novartis, Germanyâ€™s Bayer and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to invest in the pharmaceutical sectors for DHA supplement products.

Market Drivers:

Expanding geriatric population and rising consumer awareness

Requirement of Omega-3 fish oil for babyâ€™s brain development

Interest of consumers in functional and fortified food products

Increasing demand for fortified infant formula due to population growth in emerging economies.

Restraints:

Increasing temperature of the ocean

Lack of promotional activities about this market

Less awareness about the type of fats and its benefits among consumers.

The Global DHA Supplements Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Fatty Acids, Phospholipids, Seafood Fats and Oils, Other), Application (Infant formulae, Dietary Supplements, Fortified food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Others), Form (Triglycerides, Ethyl Esters)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global DHA Supplements Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global DHA Supplements Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the DHA Supplements market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the DHA Supplements Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the DHA Supplements

Chapter 4: Presenting the DHA Supplements Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the DHA Supplements market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, DHA Supplements Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global DHA Supplements Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

