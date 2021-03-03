Direct Fed Microbial Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global direct fed microbial market was valued at $980 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,772 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Direct-fed microbial or probiotics are live microorganisms that are beneficial to the gut health. These probiotics are included in the diet of animals to promote their growth and development. In addition, they help to boost the immune system of animals, and thus prevent the growth of pathogenic organisms in the gut. The use of probiotic organisms is replacing antibiotic usage to enhance the health and performance of livestock animals. The administration of these products plays an important role to enhance cost reduction, feed digestibility, and nutrient absorption, which, in turn, promotes the growth of animals. In addition, various kinds of bacteria such as Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium are being used in many animal producers.

Major factor that drives the growth of the global direct-fed microbial market include increase in demand for meat & milk consumption. Surge in human population and increase in demand for proteinous diet further boost the market growth. In addition, probiotics aids nutrient absorption by breaking down the complex compounds, which, in turn, helps to reduce the cost of animal production and increases the profitability of the animal producers. However, implementation of stringent regulations regarding the vigorous usage of these microorganisms in animal diet and increase in cost of production are the major factors hampering the market growth. On the contrary, ban on the usage of antibiotics in animal diet in the developed nations such the U.S., Germany, and the UK and rise in animal health concerns are some of the major factors expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global direct-fed microbial market is segmented into product type, livestock, and region. By product type, the market is categorized into lactic acid bacteria, Bacillus, and other organisms. Depending on livestock, the market is classified into swine, poultry, ruminants, aquatic animals, and other livestock animals. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Koninklijke DSM N.V BIO-VET, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company., Chr. Hansen A/S., Biomin Holding GmbH., E. I. DU Pont De Nemours And Company., Novozymes, Kemin Industries, Inc., and Novus International, Inc. are provided in this report.

Key Market Segments

– By Product Type

o Lactic Acid Bacteria

o Bacillus

o Others

– By Livestock

o Swine

o Poultry

o Ruminants

o Aquatic Animals

o Others

– By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

– List of key players profiled in the report:

– Koninklijke DSM N. V

– BIO-VET

– Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

– CHR. Hansen A/S

– E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company

– Novozymes A/S

– Kemin Industries, Inc.

– BASF SE (BASF Corporation)

– Evonik Industries Ag

– Adisseo

– GlaxoSmithKline plc

– Novo Nordisk A/S