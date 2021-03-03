Disposable Syringes Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global disposable syringes market accounted for $5,450 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $8,113.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Disposable syringes are medical devices which are employed in one time administration of therapeutic agents to the body of a patient. Furthermore, these devices are also used in extraction of blood samples from the body of patients which are then analyzed to diagnose a medical condition. In addition, disposable syringes are also employed in administration of weakened strains of viruses to build immunity against them. Moreover, syringes draw out blood and administer drugs by the aid of a piston mechanism. There are different type of syringes present in market which offer different advantages. For instance, safety disposable syringes offer protection against needle stick injuries.

The major factor that contributes to the growth of disposable syringes market include surge in the use of injectable drugs, due to the lack of bioavailability in conventional drug delivery methods. Furthermore, other factors such as rise in healthcare expenditure and surge in cases of needlestick injuries also fuel the growth of disposable syringes market. In addition, surge in the prevalence of various chronic diseases which require the use of disposable syringes systems is another major factor that contributes to the growth of market. However, high cost of disposable safety disposable syringes restricts the growth of disposable syringes market. Conversely, high growth potential in developing economies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

The disposable syringes market size is studied on the basis of product type, application, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. On the basis of product type, it is segmented into conventional disposable syringes, and safety disposable syringes. By application, it is bifurcated into immunization injections, and therapeutic injections. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global disposable syringes market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessments.

– The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

– A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

– The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

Key Market Segments

– By Product type

o Conventional disposable syringes

o Safety disposable syringes

– By Application

o Immunization Injections

o Therapeutic Injections

– By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

List of key players profiled in the report:

– Baxter International Inc.

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Becton, Dickinson and Company

– Cardinal Health

– Henke-Sass Wolf

– Nipro Medical Corporation

– Novo Nordisk A/S

– Retractable Technologies, Inc.

– Terumo Corporation

– Vita Needle Company.

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

– Star Syringe Ltd.

– Smiths Medical