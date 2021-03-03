Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth During 2017 to 2026

In 2029, the Drug Discovery Informatics market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Drug Discovery Informatics market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Drug Discovery Informatics market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Drug Discovery Informatics market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Global Drug Discovery Informatics market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Drug Discovery Informatics market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Drug Discovery Informatics market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players

Overview

This report on the Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Rise in private and public funding for drug discovery informatics, and increasing number of uses of the drug discovery informatics such as the scientists use it to communicate their ideas with their colleagues in computational chemistry, and biology to design small parallel libraries, and to conduct their own preliminary analysis of interactions between the ligand and receptor are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of global Drug Discovery Informatics market during the forecast period.

The global Drug Discovery Informatics market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes market snapshot that provides information about various segments. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on of product, mode, function, end-user, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints, opportunities and trends have been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises Healthcare IT expenditure to help understand the scope in the market. This section also provides market attractiveness analysis in terms of geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global drug discovery informatics market.

Based on the product, the market is divided into development informatics, and discovery informatics. The discovery informatics segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2016, due to its cost benefits. Development informatics is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to the technological advancements in the development informatics. In terms of mode the market can be categorized into outsourced informatics, and in-house informatics. Outsourced informatics is estimated to dominate in terms of revenue in 2016 owing to the rise in collaborations and lead drug discovery projects between pharmaceutical companies, and IT market participants. In-house informatics is anticipated to grow in the coming years due to rise in the awareness regarding the time and cost benefits in the long run for the biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies.

Drug Discovery Informatics Market: Key Segments

Based on function the market can be classified into sequencing and target data analysis, docking, lead generation informatics, identification & validation informatics, molecular modeling, and others. Sequencing and target data analysis is estimated to dominate the market in 2016, owing to reduced cost of sequencing informatics. Molecular modeling segment is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of applications of small molecules in drug discovery. In terms of end-user the market can be divided into contract research organizations, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others. Contract research organizations (CROs) segment is estimated to dominate in 2016, owing to increasing number of CROs all over the world for drug discovery. Pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies segment is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to the long term time and cost benefits of the drug discovery informatics.

Geographically, the global drug discovery informatics market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (US and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

The report also profiles major players in the global drug discovery informatics market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Biogen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Insilico Medicine, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Schrödinger, LLC, Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI), and Certara, L.P.

The global drug discovery informatics market has been segmented as below:

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market, by Product

Discovery Informatics

Development Informatics

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market, by Mode

In-House Informatics

Outsourced Informatics

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market, by Function

Sequencing and Target Data Analysis

Docking

Lead Generation Informatics

Identification & Validation Informatics

Molecular Modeling

Others

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market, by End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Others

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Spain UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Research Methodology of Drug Discovery Informatics Market Report

The global Drug Discovery Informatics market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Drug Discovery Informatics market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Drug Discovery Informatics market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.