E-commerce Market Worldwide Business Development, Measurement, Statistics, Alternatives & Forecasts as much as 2027

The e-commerce means sale of physical goods through a digital channel to broad number of buyers. With access to internet and rising disposable income of millennials, the trend of online shopping is booming across the globe which is contributing towards the use of different e-commerce platform, and thus is boosting the market growth.

With rising urbanization, per capita income, and inclination towards better standard of living is influencing the scope of online shopping which is playing a major role in the proliferation of e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Walmart, and many more. This factor is contributing factor influencing the sale of e-commerce. Factors mentioned above are driving the e-commerce market. In addition to this, integration of advanced technologies like AI in e-commerce platforms is anticipated to provide ample of growth opportunities to the players operating in the e-commerce market.

1. Amazon.com, Inc., 2. Alibaba Group Holding Limited, 3. Best Buy, 4. eBay, 5. Flipkart Private Limited, 6. JD.com, Inc., 7. The Home Depot, 8. The Kroger Co., 9. Target, 10. Walmart

What is E-commerce Market Scope?

The “Global E-commerce Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the E-commerce industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview E-commerce market with detailed market segmentation as deployment, end-user, and geography. The global E-commerce market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading E-commerce market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the E-commerce market.

What is E-commerce Market Segmentation?

The global E-commerce market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, subscription type. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented as cloud-based, web-based. On the basis of subscription type, the market is segmented as monthly, annually.

What is E-commerce Market Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global E-commerce market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The E-commerce market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

