Egypt Medical Bandage Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The Egypt medical bandages market was valued at $14.38 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $19.12 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019 to 2026. Medical bandages are a piece of material widely being used to protect various kinds of wounds from infection contamination. These bandages are also used to keep dressings in place or to support a medical device such as dressing or a splint. These medical products are usually sterilized thoroughly before their packaging in order to prevent the growth of bacteria. These are generally made from gauze, muslin, flannel, elastic webbing, and crinoline.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the Egypt medical bandages market include surge in adoption of these bandages to support dressing and prevent bacterial contamination. The medical bandage market is anticipated to witness a fast growth due to the expansion and emergence of wound care management sector in Egypt. However, lack of awareness regarding medical hygiene and high cost of few types of medical bandages is a major factor hampering the market growth of medical bandages in Egypt. Conversely, the healthcare sector in Egypt is offering significant opportunities for the manufacturers of medical bandages in the long term, which is attributed to the government’s healthcare reform program.

The market is segmented based on product, application, and end user. By product, it is divided into gauze bandage, adhesive bandage, cohesive and elastic bandage. On the basis of application, it is categorized into surgical wounds, traumatic and laceration wounds, burns, ulcers, sport injuries, and other wounds. By end user, it is classified into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

– Gauze bandage

– Adhesive bandage

– Cohesive bandages

– Elastic bandage

By Application

– Surgical wounds

– Traumatic & laceration wounds

– Burns

– Ulcers

– Sport injuries

– Other wounds

By End-User

– Hospitals

– Clinics

– Ambulatory surgical centers

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Afri Medical

– Baxter International Inc.

– Intermedica

– Johnson & Johnson

– 3M

– Medtronic Plc

– Pharmaplast

– Tri M Medical

– Gyproc Egypt

