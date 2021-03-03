Encryption Software Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

Encryption software is an application platform that helps in encryption and decryption of a data stream at rest or in transit. It helps in protecting the content of file, network packet and application and provides security from unauthorized users. In addition, many organizations are adopting encryption software to protect digital data confidentiality as it is stored on the organizations systems and transmitted using different network. Furthermore, encryption software provides different advantages such as increase the integrity of data and upsurge in the security of the data when an employee is working remotely. Moreover, adoption of encryption software among the SMEs for improving data security of the organization propels the growth of the market.

Rise in number of complexity and data breaches and increased compliance regulation among the organizations drives the growth of the market. In addition, surge in adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) and increased mobility fuel the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness about encryption software and limited use of encrypted device in some countries hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in demand for cloud-based encryption software is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

The global encryption software market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, enterprise size, function, industry vertical and region. In terms of component, it is bifurcated into software and service. Based on deployment model, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. By organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and small-and medium-sized enterprises (SME’s).In terms of function, the market is divided into disk encryption, communication encryption, file/folder encryption, and cloud encryption. As per industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, IT/telecom, government & public, retail, healthcare, aerospace & defense, media &entertainment and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the encryption software market analysis are Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco System, Inc., F-Secure, Fortinet, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. and Trend Micro Incorporated.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global encryption software market forecast along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global encryption software market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market for the period 2020-2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Component

– Software

– Service

By Deployment Model

– On-Premise

– Cloud

By Organization Size

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises

By Function

– Disk Encryption

– Communication Encryption

– File/Folder Encryption

– Cloud Encryption

By Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– IT/Telecom

– Government & Public

– Retail

– Healthcare

– Aerospace & Defense

– Media & Entertainment

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Singapore

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

