Entertainment Media Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 | Comcast, CCTV, ITV

Key Players in This Report Include,

Time Inc. (United States),Alphabet Inc. (United States),Yomiuru Shimbun Holdings (Japan),The Walt Disney Company (United States),ProSiebenSat.1 Media (Germany),Comcast (United States),CCTV (China),ITV (United Kingdom),Time Warner Cable (United States),Gannett Co., Inc. (United States),21st Century Fox (United States),Mediaset (Italy),Facebook (United States),Bertelsmann (Germany),Viacom (United States),CBS Corporation (United States),Baidu (China),News Corporation (United States)

Brief Summary of Entertainment Media:

Entertainment is a kind of activity that attracts the attention as well as interest of an audience or brings joy and pleasure. It can be an idea or a task but is more likely to be one of the activities or events that have evolved over thousands of years in order to get the audience’s attention. The entertainment media market includes all broadcast media from newspapers, magazines, television, and radio, as well as popular forms of entertainment such as film, music, and books. The sector with the highest annual growth rate is forecast to be Internet video, which will grow by 11.6 percent, while newspaper publishing is expected to shrink 2.7 percent annually from 2016 to 2021. The US entertainment media industry contributes more than USD 632 billion to the economy and represents a third of the global industry. The film and television industries alone contribute more than USD 41 billion to the economy each year and provide jobs to nearly 2 million people. The US publishing industry includes more than 6,000 magazine publishers with annual sales of approximately USD 28 billion, 4,227 newspaper companies with combined annual sales of USD 26 billion, and approximately 2,600 book publishers with combined annual sales of approximately USD 27 billion. The US broadcast and programming industry, which includes wireless networks and broadcasters, consists of approximately 3,348 companies with an average of approximately USD 17 billion in annual sales. Much of the total revenue from radio broadcasts is generated through local advertising on radio programs. The United States has more than 1,300 television and cable companies with combined annual sales of USD 126 billion.

Market Trends:

Rapid Increase in Investments in Entertainment Media

Growth Potential in Emerging Countries

Market Drivers:

An Upsurge in Number of Internet Users

Increase in Promotional Activities

This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the Global Entertainment Media Market.

Regions Covered in the Entertainment Media Market:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

The research study has taken the help of graphical presentation techniques such as infographics, charts, tables, and pictures. It provides guidelines for both established players and new entrants in the Global Entertainment Media Market.

The detailed elaboration of the Global Entertainment Media Market has been provided by applying industry analysis techniques such as SWOT and Porter’s five-technique. Collectively, this research report offers a reliable evaluation of the global market to present the overall framework of businesses.

The Entertainment Media Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (TV Media, Film Media, Internet Media, Printed Media), Application (Residential, Enterprises), Organization Size (SEMs, Large Enterprises), Technology (Wired, Wireless), Device Used (Smartphones & Tablets, PC, Smart TV)

Attractions of the Entertainment Media Market Report:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2014-2018) and forecast (2019-2025)

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and start-up’s details that are actively working in the market

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

