Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Size, Top Trends in 2020 – Global Industry Revenue, Forecast to 2027

(United States, New York City)The Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

BASF SE, S.C. Adeplast S.A., Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH, Ineous Styrenics, Universal Foam Products, Styro Limited, Nova Chemicals Corporation, the Ravago Group, Synthos S.A., and Versalis S.P.A among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The report gives an extensive analysis of various segments of the market by studying the product range, applications, major regions, and leading companies in the industry. Additionally, the report also dedicates an individual section to give a detailed analysis of the manufacturing process, which includes information collected through both primary and secondary sources of data collection. The primary source of data collection contains interviews of industry experts who offer accurate insights into the future market scenario.

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

  • White Expanded Polystyrene
  • Grey Expanded Polystyrene
  • Black expanded Polystyrene

Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

  • Raw beads
  • Expanded Beads

Process Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

  • Black Molding
  • Shape Molding

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

  • Insulation
  • Packaging
  • Foaming
  • Component Manufacturing
  • Chemical Intermediate

End-User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Automotive
  • Construction
  • Consumer Goods
  • Food & Beverages
  • Others

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Parameters Details
Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027
Base Year Considered 2019
Historical data 2015 – 2019
Forecast Period 2020 – 2027
Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027
Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more.
Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation
Pricing and purchase options Explore Different Purchase Options and Request for Discount to Avail New Year Discount

The Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Research/Analysis Report addresses the following questions:

What is the growth rate of the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client requirements.  Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Eric Lee

