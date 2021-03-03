Eye Infections Treatment Market Share, Development by Companies Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities by 2030 | Says FMI Analyst

There are numerous eye-infections caused by various viruses, bacteria, parasites, and fungi that can invade the human body, and also have the potential of attacking the surface or interior of the eye. Eye infections can be the inflammation of the Conjunctiva (Conjunctivitis), eyelid (blepharitis), the cornea (keratitis), the liquid inside the eye (vitritis), the retina and the blood vessels that feed it (chorioretinitis), optic nerve (neuroretinitis) and others.

The most commonly seen eye infection is conjunctivitis, caused by adenovirus, other cause of conjunctivitis is bacteria such as staphylococcus aureus which is common in children. Symptoms of eye infections may include redness, itching, swelling, photosentivity, tears, swollen eyelid & involuntary blinking discharge, pain, or problems with vision. Whereas many eye infections have potential to cause significant damage to retina, formation of scars and ulcers in the cornea ultimately damaging the vision of an individual temporarily or permanently.

Treatment depends on the cause of the infection and may include compresses, eye drops, creams, or oral antibiotics therapy. Eye infections treatment market includes the medicines used in treating eye infections. Eye infection can be treated by analyzing the cause of infecting agent and treating the cause as per required. For example bacterial infections are treated through antibiotics eye drop or ointments. Fungal infection as against is resolved on their own or by prescribing anti-fungal eye drops.

Eye Infections Treatment Market: Drivers & Restraints

Eye infections treatment market is growing, this is attributed to aging population, rising prevalence of ophthalmic diseases, increasing company investments for launching new product forms, health conscious population, free eye check-up camps funded by the government in the different regions. Secondly rising awareness regarding various eye infections and rising prevalence of blindness amongst the geriatric population driving the growth of eye infection treatment market. However stringent government regulations in various drugs development procedures and the side effects associated with various antibiotics would impede the adoption of eye infection pharmaceutical treatment, thereby, hamper the market growth.

Eye Infections Treatment Market: Segmentation

This market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and drug class

Segmentation based on product type

Gels & Creams

Eye drops

Drug Antibiotic Anti-fungal Anti-bacterial Anti-viral Anti-inflammatory Lubricants Anti-allergens



Segmentation based on distribution channel

Ophthalmology Clinics

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Eye Infections Treatment Market: Overview

There are different OTC as well as prescription based drugs available in the market to treat eye infection including artificial tear drops, ointments, eye wash, hyper osmotic, scrub, decongestants, and antihistamines, antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral. Some of the important and widely used drugs in ocular infections include Fluoroquinolones, Aminoglycosides, Macrolides and Others.

Eye Infections Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

Globally, the eye infections treatment market is expected to witness healthy growth in the near future due to increasing awareness about eye care, global aging population and the rise in per capita expenditure on healthcare in the developing nations. North America region dominate the eye infection treatment followed by Europe owing to technological advancement and more number of market players in these regions. Asia-Pacific market is expected to register fastest growth owing to the rise in geriatric population and also the rise in prevalence of blindness in geriatric population.

Eye Infections Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in global Point of care test market are Allergan Inc., Alcon Laboratories Inc., Johnson & Johnson Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis, Santen Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi-Aventis and Bausch & Lomb, Inc.,

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.