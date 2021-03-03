Flexible Workspace Market Landscape and its Growth Prospect By 2024: Key Major Players are IWG Plc., WeWork Inc., Servcorp and Bizspace Ltd

MarketReportsOnline.com the exclusive leading provider of market research reports published research report on “Global Flexible Workspace Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of Covid-19 (2020-2024)”.

The report entitled “Global Flexible Workspace Market with Focus on Co-Working Spaces: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of Covid-19(2020-2024)”, provides analysis of the global flexible workspace market, with detailed analysis of impact of Covid-19, value, volume and segments. The report also provides the analysis of flexible workspace market size in terms of volume for countries such as the US and UK.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall flexible workspace market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global flexible workspace market is a highly fragmented market. The UK alone has more than 3000 flex space providers. IWG Plc., WeWork Cos Inc., Servcorp and Bizspace Ltd are some of the key players operating in the global flexible workspace market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Company Coverage

IWG Plc.

WeWork Inc.

Servcorp

Bizspace Ltd

Regional Coverage

Americas – The US

EMEA – The UK

Asia Pacific – India

The term workspace refers to the place where a company conducts it day to day activity for running the business. A workspace can be a building or a space within a building. The workspace can be a rented/leased space or purchased property of the company. The workspace can be classified in two categories: Traditional Workspace and Flexible Workspace.

Traditional workspace is the conventional workspace in which the workstation is fixed. The flexible workspace allow staff to work from alternate locations and to only work from the office when necessary. The flexible workspace allows the multiple organizations employees to work in a sharing environment.

The flexible workspacecan further be classified on the basis of ownership and presence. The ownership category comprised of private and shared flexible workspace. The presence flexible workspace comprised physical and virtual workspace. The broadly types of flexible workspace are: Collaborative Workspace contain Co-working, Hot-Desk, Touchdown Space; Serviced Office; Manufacturing Space; Virtual Office.

Cost efficiency, reduced overhead cost, networking and seamless connectivity have been crucial benefits that intensified the demand for flexible workspaces in the past decade. However, 2020 is expected to be a tough year for the market due to the outbreak of Covid-19. The pandemic has resulted into lockdowns and many co-working space operators have shut down their spaces in the first quarter itself. The market is expected to rebound and make a gradual comeback from 2021 and grow at a healthy rate in the years ahead. Rebound is backed by the expectation that industry players would increase adoption of alternative business models.

