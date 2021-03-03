Fuel-oil Outboard Engine Market Emerging Trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis by 2030

Analysis of the Global Fuel-oil Outboard Engine Market

ResearchMoz recently published a market study which highlights the various factors that are expected to influence the dynamics of the global Fuel-oil Outboard Engine market over the forecast period (2020-2030). According to the report, owing to a range of factors including factor 1, factor 2 and factor 3, the global Fuel-oil Outboard Engine Market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029.

By Company

Yamaha

Brunswick

Honda

BRP

Suzuki

Tohatsu

Parsun

Hidea

Parsun Power Machine

Volvo Penta

LEHR

Less than 30 HP

30HP to 100 HP

Above 100 HP ======================== Segment by Application

Personal Boat

Commercial Boat