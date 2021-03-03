News

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Market New Era Of Industry & Forecast 2017-2025

The constant rise in the semiconductor industry is reflecting greatly on the global gallium nitride semiconductor devices market. Despite facing severe competition from the silicon carbide semiconductor devices industry over the past few years, this market is likely to benefit from the expanding application base of gallium nitride in a number of areas in the near future.

The continual progress in novel technologies and the widening application scope of gallium nitride are projected to drive this market further in the years to come. The advent of electric and hybrid vehicles are expected to offer excellent opportunities for the growth of this market over the forthcoming years.

Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market: Key Trends

The significant growth in the RF semiconductor devices industry has surfaced as the main trend in the global market for gallium nitride semiconductor devices. Since, the RF semiconductor industry is actively interconnected to the information and communication industry, creating a need for electronic devices to operate at broad frequency ranges on the basis of the applications, gallium nitride semiconductor devices are witnessing strong demand, which is reflecting positively on the market’s growth.  However, the high cost incurred in industrial processes may restrict this market from growing smoothly in the years to come.

Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market: Market Potential

Blue laser diodes and Blu-ray disc players are creating significant opportunity from the application of gallium nitride semiconductor devices. The ongoing rise in the demand for these products is likely to have a positive impact on the global gallium nitride semiconductor devices market in the near future. The increasing penetration of gallium nitride semiconductor devices in LED-based lightings and displays is also expected to translate into significant growth of this market over the next few years.

Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market: Regional Outlook

The global market for gallium nitride semiconductor devices is spread across North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America and Europe have emerged as the leading contributors to this market, thanks to the constant innovation and technological development in the products. The rising investments on research and development are likely to maintain the dominance of both the regional markets in the years to come.

With the advent of Japan as one of the key domestic market for gallium nitride semiconductor devices, thanks to the upsurge in the semiconductor industry in the country, Asia Pacific is also projected to report a steady rise in the near future.

Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market: Competitive Analysis

With a number of key players, the global market for gallium nitride semiconductor displays a competitive and fragmented market. NTT Advanced Technology Corp., Toshiba Corp., International Quantum Epitaxy Plc, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Cree Inc., Texas Instruments, EPIGEAN NV, RF Micro Devices Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., AZZURRO Semiconductors AG, and Aixtron SE are some of the leading vendors of gallium nitride semiconductor devices. These companies mostly rely on technological advancements to maintain their position in this market. However, a shift in their focus towards strategic alliances can be observed in the near future.

