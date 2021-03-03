All news

Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Display Significant Growth by 2030

The Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market is expected to expand at a higher CAGR and touch the valuation of XX Mn/Bn during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, highlights a new research report added to the document repository of RMoz. The report titled “Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market Report” gives bird’s-eye view of the global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market for the assessment period 2020–2030.

ResearchMoz’s business study describes the current Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market size and market forecast, market prospects, leading drivers and constraints, regulatory scenario, industry trend, promotional campaigns and marketing, price research, the competitive environment to help companies make decisions. The data in the Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market study focuses on historical and recent market dynamics that aid investment decisions. ResearchMoz’s Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market report mainly includes product sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, projection, and marketing, and the details here include companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc.

The Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ Mn/Bn by the end of the forecast period 2020– 2030.

The latest study on the global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market makes a successful attempt to make in-detail evaluation of all factors supporting or impeding the overall market growth. Besides, it sheds light on historical and present trends in this market. Moving forward, it also offers forecasts on potential market trends and the impact of all these trends on the growth of the global Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market in the forthcoming years.

As the Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market continues to transition to a new normal caused by Covid-19, leading vendors and enthusiastic aspirants looking for perfect market penetration can achieve viable signals about the various market developments that drive high revenue growth.

Some of the critical business stakeholders incorporated in the study are:

By Company

  • ABB
  • GE Grid Solutions
  • Siemens
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Toshiba
  • Fuji Electric
  • Hyundai
  • Eaton
  • Hyosung
  • Schneider Electric
  • Nissin Electric
  • Crompton Greaves
  • Xian XD High Voltage
  • NHVS
  • Shandong Taikai
  • Pinggao Electric Co., Ltd
  • Sieyuan Electric
  • CHINT Group

    The Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) market report is intended to aid industry decisions and investment priorities for multiple stakeholders, including manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and merchants.

    Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Market: Segmentation

    Segment by Type

  • Up to 38 KV
  • 38 KV to 72KV
  • 72 KV to 150KV
  • Above 150 KV

    Segment by Application

  • Power Transmission
  • Integration to The Grid
  • Industry Applications

    The use of survey tools, polls, and qualitative or quantitative analysis in the context of marketing studies, allows managers to have important information on the environment in which their companies operate:

    • Marketing studies ;
    • Competitive analyzes;
    • New business opportunities;
    • Design of new services.

