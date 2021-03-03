All news

Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Drivers Analysis by 2030

The global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2020 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020-2029. In this Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

  • History Year: 2014 – 2018
  • Base Year: 2018
  • Estimated Year: 2020
  • Forecast Year: 2020 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

By Company

  • Boston Scientific Corp.(US)
  • Covidien Plc.(Irish)
  • Ethicon Endo- Surgery Inc.(US)
  • Olympus Corp(Japan)
  • Coloplast Group(Danmark)
  • Fujinon Corp.(Japan)
  • Given Imaging Ltd.(Israel)
  • Stryker Corp.(US)
  • Welch Allyn Inc(US)
  • CONMED(US)

    Segment by Type

  • Gastrointestinal endoscopy devices
  • Bariatric surgery devices
  • Ostomy devices
  • Enteral feeding pumps
  • Others

    ========================

    Segment by Application

  • Oesophageal Cancer
  • Stomach Cancer
  • Colon Cancer
  • Crohns Disease
  • Others

    ========================

    By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

    ========================

    What insights readers can gather from the Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices market report?

    • A critical study of the Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
    • Learn the behavior pattern of every Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
    • Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
    • Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
    • Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

    The Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices market report answers the following queries:

    1. Which players hold the significant Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices market share and why?
    2. What strategies are the Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
    3. Why region is expected to lead the global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices market?
    4. What factors are negatively affecting the Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices market growth?
    5. What will be the value of the global Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices market by the end of 2029?

    Why Choose Gastrointestinal (GI) Devices Market Report?

    1. Deliver updated information on the current industry trends
    2. Available 24/7 to facilitate clients with unbiased solutions
    3. Embrace digital technologies to offer accurate business ideas
    4. Exhaustive supply chain augmentation analysis
    5. Provide reports strictly according to the requirements of the clients

