Gift Cards Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2027

A gift card is similar to a prepaid debit card that consists of a specific amount of money available that can be used for purchasing goods. Many gift cards have certain limit i.e. minimum and maximum initial loading amount, for example the minimum amount is $10 and maximum is $500. In most of the cases, gift cards are used to pay for a portion of a purchase with cash, debit or credit in order to balance the expense. As a precaution to mitigate the risk of losses, many gift cards are registered online, which allows the remaining balance to be tracked and frozen if a card is lost. Gift cards provide more security as compared to cash and are easily traceable, which can avoid fraudulent activity.

Rise in adoption of advance technology in the payment sector and surge in awareness of digital payment across the globe drives the growth of the market. In addition, high adoption of smartphones and rise in adoption of gift cards by corporate offices and financial institutions fuels the growth of the market. However, security concerns in respect to gift cards can hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, surge in demand for gift cards from developing countries offers lucrative opportunities for the market growth globally.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR972

The gift cards market is categorized on the basis of card type, end user and region. Depending on card type, the market is classified into open loop gift card and closed loop gift card. By end user, the market is analyzed across retail establishments and corporate institutions. By region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, along with its prominent countries.

The key players profiled in the gift cards market analysis are Amazon.com, Inc., American Express, Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc., First Data Corporation, Fiserv, Inc., Givex Corporation, InComm Inc., NGC US, LLC, Qwikcilver Solutions Pvt Ltd, and Paytronix Systems, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global gift cards market forecast along with the current & future gift cards market trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global market is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the gift cards market.

– The quantitative analysis of the gift cards market share for the period 2019-2027 is provided to determine the gift cards market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY Type

– Open Loop Gift Card

– Closed Loop Gift Card

BY End User

– Retail Establishments

– Corporate Institutions

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Netherlands

o Spain

o Italy

o Nordic Countries

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR972

KEY PLAYERS

o Amazon.com, Inc.

o American Express

o Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc.

o First Data Corporation

o Fiserv, Inc.

o Givex Corporation

o InComm Inc.

o Qwikcilver Solutions Pvt Ltd

o NGC US, LLC

o Paytronix Systems, Inc.