Global Baked Goods in Hungary Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown in quarter two of 2020 resulted in heightened consumer interest in being healthy in the medium/long term resulting in decreased demand for unpackaged leavened bread and unpackaged pastries due to hygiene concerns. Unpackaged leavened bread is by far the largest category in volume terms in baked goods in Hungary and has been in decline over the entire review period as consumers are becoming increasingly health-conscious and paying greater attention to their di…

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Baked Goods market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Baked Goods in Hungary
Euromonitor International
December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Consumers consider hygiene when buying baked goods in 2020
Rising input costs results in average unit price increases and leavened bread volumes decline as consumers welcome other bread alternatives in 2020
Artisanal remains dominant due to perception of freshness, while Ceres Sütoipari leads branded players and private label could profit from rising prices in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Consumers turn to alternatives thus a decrease in demand in volume terms is likely over the forecast period
Private label share likely to increase as consumers purchasing power weakens over the forecast period
Discounters and e-commerce likely to increase value share over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Pastries by Type: % Value 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Baked Goods by Format: % Value 2015-2020

 

….….continued

