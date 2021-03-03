Global Baked Goods in Slovakia Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Baked goods is anticipated to portray a slightly lower growth rate in 2020 compared to the previous year. In January 2020 the value added tax was lowered from 20% to 10% for some baked goods. This was an elaboration of the original list of products established during the review period. The amendment extends the tax cut to fresh bread and fresh pastries. These are products that are shipped to the retail store within 24 hours of being baked, 12 hours for bread. Meanwhile, a tax rate of 20% continu…

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in Slovakia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Baked Goods market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Baked Goods in Slovakia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Tax cut supports sales of fresh baked goods

Baked goods with healthy ingredients become mainstream as consumers become more health conscious

Penam Slovakia owes its leadership position to product innovation

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Private label is anticipated to gain in value share as its gains more shelf space in retail

Premium products are expected to continue to gain traction

Significant innovation is expected in baked goods

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2017-2020

….….continued

